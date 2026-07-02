Chick-Fil-A Employees Can't Stand These 11 Customer Habits

Working at a fast food restaurant isn't easy, especially when it comes to a restaurant chain that can be as hectic and fast-paced as Chick-fil-A. Front-of-house jobs at Chick-fil-A often involve long hours, a lot of customer interaction, and low pay. So, when you go to the fast food joint to order food, you don't want to make the employees' jobs more difficult than they already are. Some customer habits — even ones you may think of as totally innocuous — can be a source of stress and aggravation for the workers at your local Chick-fil-A.

We all want to ensure that we're being considerate of the service workers we encounter, which is why we've dug into some Chick-fil-A employee complaints to get a better sense of the behaviors they can't stand. These workers have taken to Reddit to detail some of the customer actions they've found most irritating while working at the fast food chicken chain. By avoiding these behaviors when you eat there, you can make a Chick-fil-A worker's day a little better and better ensure you get better service at the restaurant. You can then make sure to check out these things Chick-fil-A employees know that customers don't.