The Deli Shopping Mistake That Wastes Your Money, According To An Expert
A good deli can really make or break a supermarket. It always feels like such a treat to be able to peruse through all of the different options and have your picks sliced right in front of you. Not only do deli items taste fresher when they're prepared in-house, you often get to control the portion sizes, too. If there's a friendly clerk behind the counter who will offer samples, it makes things even better. But while the whole experience is usually enjoyable (albeit costly), there is a way for you to save money — and it involves skipping the counter altogether.
Tasting Table spoke to Alli Powell, the frugal foodie behind Grocery Getting Girl, about some of her top shopping tips and one was to head to the prepackaged section of the deli area. Apparently, this is where you can find the best deals on meats and cheeses, and they're typically just as delicious as what you would order at the counter.
Powell said, "Every day grocery stores freshly slice the same meat and cheese from the deli counter into prepackaged options for shoppers. These usually cost a little less, especially because they are pre-weighed. It's just as fresh and a great option to consider if you want to save a little." Deli meat typically tends to taste fresh for up to a week after slicing, so even if a pack is a day old it should taste the same, especially if you shop at stores with a well-regarded deli counter.
Ask for the end cuts
Another great way to save money at the deli counter, according to Powell, is to ask for what are known as the "end cuts". These are the small chunks that remain at the end of a log of meat or cheese after it's been passed through a slicer. Instead of throwing them away or repurposing them, a lot of delis will sell end cuts, and sometimes with an assortment of other cuts, too. "They don't always have them," Powell said, "but if they do, they are sold at a discount."
The end cuts might not make the prettiest sandwich, but if you chop them up you can use them in so many different ways. Small pieces of cheese can be melted down for decadent mac and cheese recipes, or you can use almost any savory end cut in casseroles, salads, or frittata recipes. A wide variety of end cuts would suit a Southwestern pasta salad, too.
If you do need the meat or cheese sliced, Powell does have some other advice for saving money. "Instead of buying per pound, ask for the exact amount of slices you need," she said. "And always buy the generic, store brand of meat and cheese over brand name. It's always cheaper!" We tested and ranked nine sliced cheese brands, if you're looking for recommendations. We also determined the best type of meat for deli-quality sandwiches. With these pointers, you'll be a deli pro in no time.