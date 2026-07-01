The Deli Shopping Mistake That Wastes Your Money, According To An Expert

A good deli can really make or break a supermarket. It always feels like such a treat to be able to peruse through all of the different options and have your picks sliced right in front of you. Not only do deli items taste fresher when they're prepared in-house, you often get to control the portion sizes, too. If there's a friendly clerk behind the counter who will offer samples, it makes things even better. But while the whole experience is usually enjoyable (albeit costly), there is a way for you to save money — and it involves skipping the counter altogether.

Tasting Table spoke to Alli Powell, the frugal foodie behind Grocery Getting Girl, about some of her top shopping tips and one was to head to the prepackaged section of the deli area. Apparently, this is where you can find the best deals on meats and cheeses, and they're typically just as delicious as what you would order at the counter.

Powell said, "Every day grocery stores freshly slice the same meat and cheese from the deli counter into prepackaged options for shoppers. These usually cost a little less, especially because they are pre-weighed. It's just as fresh and a great option to consider if you want to save a little." Deli meat typically tends to taste fresh for up to a week after slicing, so even if a pack is a day old it should taste the same, especially if you shop at stores with a well-regarded deli counter.