How Much Can Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances Actually Save You? It's Complicated

Energy Star appliances are certified after independent testing confirms they meet specific energy-efficiency requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy. These appliances use less energy — and often less water — to perform the same tasks as standard models. As a result, they can lower your utility bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and make your home more environmentally friendly. However, there is a lot of misinformation online about how much money you'll actually save by switching to energy-efficient kitchen appliances, and there is no easy or universal answer as to the exact dollar amount you'll save each month or year.

Energy-efficient kitchen appliances are a long-term money-saver, but the amount depends on several factors, including the specific appliance you buy, its size and model, its Energy Star certification, how often you use it, how well it's maintained, and, of course, the utility rates where you live. Larger appliances and those used every day (or multiple times a day) will obviously consume more energy and cost more than smaller appliances. Some brands also offer energy-saving features not available from competitors, while certain models within the same brand may be more advanced and efficient than others. An appliance that is improperly installed, poorly maintained, or repaired with low-quality replacement parts may experience a decline in efficiency and cost more to operate. To maximize savings, read the Energy Star label carefully, compare estimated operating costs with your current appliances, and make sure you maintain it according to the manufacturer's instructions.