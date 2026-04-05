Mike Holmes Named The Kitchen Appliances That You're Wasting Money On

Purchasing new kitchen appliances is a huge investment, but when you take the time to research your options, you can make sure you're getting products that are designed to last for years. Whether you're renovating your kitchen and want to buy all-new appliances to match the new color scheme or decor, or you're just ready to upgrade old, outdated appliances that don't work very well, one of the biggest factors to consider is longevity. Mike Holmes, professional contractor and host of HGTV's "Holmes on Homes" has a great tip that will help you avoid wasting money on appliances that may actually end up costing you even more money over time.

In a Make It Right blog post, Holmes said consumers are wasting money on non-energy-efficient kitchen appliances like refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers. "Energy-efficient appliances are designed to reduce energy consumption, reduce their impact on the environment, and reduce your utility bills," he explained. Old, outdated, and inefficient appliances draw more power than they need or run longer to achieve effective results. This means that over time, you'll notice your electric bill climbing even though you aren't using your appliances more often. Holmes recommended prioritizing Energy Star Rated kitchen appliances.

Energy Star Rated appliances are those that are carefully designed to use less energy to produce the same output. They undergo rigorous testing and research to ensure they reduce energy waste and make homes more eco-friendly. If you're looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in your kitchen remodel, these appliances will help you avoid energy waste, lower your carbon footprint, and lower your energy bills.