7 Discontinued Buc-Ee's Foods Fans Still Miss

At most run-of-the-mill gas station stops, you can expect to find subpar food. Packaged, shelf-stable treats take up a majority of the real estate. If you're lucky, they may be joined by a few franks spinning on a roller grill, or a handful of ice cream bars in a freezer case at the front.

This was the norm for years. That is, until Buc-ee's came on the scene in 1983 and completely changed the game. Governed by a giant smiling beaver, the travel center has turned questionable highway food into a can't-miss experience. The smell of smoked brisket hits shoppers in the face as soon as they open the door. It offers freshly made meals, irresistible desserts like house-made fudge, and countless aisles of uniquely Buc-ee's-style snacks. Think caramel-coated Beaver Nuggets and an entire wall full of beef jerky flavors.

With so much variety and a surprising amount of quality to be found, shoppers often form strong attachments to certain Buc-ee's foods. They're left dreaming about them long after the road trip has ended, and that's exactly why it's so much harder to cope when one is stripped from the store. Like most good things, not all Buc-ee's favorites last forever. Whether it's due to supply issues, process changes, or simply to make room for another item, sometimes beloved eats get the axe. Today, we're taking a closer look at seven Buc-ee's foods that have been sent to retirement, leaving fans wanting one more bite.