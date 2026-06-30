7 Popular Smoothie Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

With summer officially in session, it's not unusual to want a more thirst-quenching option when it comes to breakfast, lunch, and even dinner. As the heat increases, you very well might be trading out that heavy sandwich for a light, refreshing smoothie — perhaps even one that features seasonal ingredients like peaches, watermelon, and blueberries. Smoothie chains bring together plenty of options in one place, a huge relief to families who like to swing by after soccer games, as well as to folks who like to try a new flavor on every visit. Not to mention, most smoothie chains have loyalty programs allowing you to rack up points with every purchase.

We delved into a handful of the most popular smoothie chains to gather all the juicy facts you need to know about their reputations and menus. Then, we ranked these chains according to factors like product diversity, brand transparency, customer reviews, ease of customization, product value, and ingredient quality. While many more smoothie chains exist in the U.S. than those that appear on this list, we've covered some of the most popular and ubiquitous brands. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.