7 Popular Smoothie Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
With summer officially in session, it's not unusual to want a more thirst-quenching option when it comes to breakfast, lunch, and even dinner. As the heat increases, you very well might be trading out that heavy sandwich for a light, refreshing smoothie — perhaps even one that features seasonal ingredients like peaches, watermelon, and blueberries. Smoothie chains bring together plenty of options in one place, a huge relief to families who like to swing by after soccer games, as well as to folks who like to try a new flavor on every visit. Not to mention, most smoothie chains have loyalty programs allowing you to rack up points with every purchase.
We delved into a handful of the most popular smoothie chains to gather all the juicy facts you need to know about their reputations and menus. Then, we ranked these chains according to factors like product diversity, brand transparency, customer reviews, ease of customization, product value, and ingredient quality. While many more smoothie chains exist in the U.S. than those that appear on this list, we've covered some of the most popular and ubiquitous brands. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.
7. Planet Smoothie
If you live on the East Coast, odds are high that you've seen a Planet Smoothie location, if not walked through its doors. Here, you can get standard smoothies, superfood smoothies, meal replacement smoothies, kids' smoothies, and smoothie bowls. According to the website, customer favorites include the Strawberry Colada — starring pineapple, coconut, strawberries, and nonfat milk — and the Vinnie Del Rocco — a concoction of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and orange sherbet. Notably, there are no sandwiches or wraps on offer, unlike at several other major smoothie chains.
At first glance, Planet Smoothie looks like a nutritious spot to cool down and fuel up. Indeed, the majority of the smoothies are tagged with five or fewer ingredients on the menu. And although we wish the list of premium ingredients were a bit longer, it's easy to add boosts like protein powder, chia seeds, and probiotics to your order.
However, dig deeper, and you'll find that each smoothie is composed of a longer list of ingredients than those found at other chains. For instance, the PBJ smoothie contains artificial vanilla flavor and nonfat dry milk, neither of which is clearly advertised. That's not to mention all the ingredients that go into the frozen yogurt base, including several types of gums and artificial sweeteners. Another fact that vegans and lactose-intolerant folks should note? Six out of the eight smoothies on the Planet Favorites list contain some kind of milk.
6. Jamba
Jamba (which rebranded in 2019 from its former name, Jamba Juice) has become a household name while expanding to more than 700 locations nationwide over the past 36 years. On its menu are smoothies, smoothie bowls, oatmeal, blended coffee, and even soft pretzels. The food selection isn't too overwhelming, with just the right number of options to allow the focus to remain on beverages. The monthly mystery smoothie adds incentive to return to this shop, along with the Jamba rewards program.
We appreciate how easy it is to customize smoothies here with ingredients like blue spirulina, soy or whey protein, and coconut whip. There's even an option to make your smoothie a split cup, which allows for easier sharing among family members and friends. And there's no denying that these smoothies taste great; in our recent ranking of Jamba smoothies, we confirmed that the White Gummi smoothie especially lives up to the online hype promoting it.
Though a few other chains are guilty of the same thing, Jamba loses points for not listing the ingredients for each smoothie directly while ordering. Instead, you'll have to scroll down to the website's footer, access a PDF, zoom in, and read the fine print to understand what you're getting. After doing so, it will make sense why these ingredients and nutrition facts aren't being shouted from the rooftops. Generally speaking, Jamba's smoothies aren't as nourishing as smoothies at other chains. That's because they're often made with sugary sherbets and fruit juices, which lack fiber. Medium and large smoothies can sometimes clock over 100 grams of sugar.
5. Robeks
Robeks locations are most highly concentrated in Southern California, where the chain was founded, but franchise locations can be found in several other states, too. Even in Connecticut or Florida, you can try the brand's famous smoothies, as well as its smoothie bowls, juices, wellness shots, and munchable options like a spinach-and-feta-stuffed pretzel.
But we're here primarily to talk about smoothies, so let's do just that. They come under several categories at Robeks: Classic, Superfood, Wellness, Performance, and Performance Plus. The Classic smoothies contain ingredients similar to what you might find at other shops. For example, Mahalo Mango is built upon mango, pineapple sherbet, frozen yogurt, and papaya juice.
The other categories are slightly more interesting. Superfood smoothies star ingredients like kale and turmeric, while wellness smoothies feature mix-ins like a proprietary probiotic and a multi-vitamin. Meanwhile, the Performance and Performance Plus lines are geared for active folks, introducing ingredients like electrolytes and a recovery formula to the mix, while often being denser as well.
Customization is easy at Robeks. You can add proprietary boosts to any order; incorporate ingredients like coffee, cranberries, and even cayenne; and clearly note allergies while ordering online. Sadly, most of the smoothies contain milk, so order with caution if necessary.
We knocked off additional points from Robeks for the surprising amount of sugar contained in its smoothies. We expected the performance smoothies to be naturally sweetened with whole fruits, but instead, a medium Muscle Max smoothie contains 66 grams of sugar — much of which comes from raspberry juice and raspberry sherbet.
4. Clean Juice
Clean Juice is indeed one of the most nourishing smoothie chains on this list. It's not quite as ubiquitous as its competitors, but you can still find plenty of locations nationwide, from North Carolina (where it was founded) to Oregon.
This chain offers an option to create your own smoothie, which is certainly not the case everywhere. That said, it's hard to resist ordering signature items like the Ocean Wave, a vibrant drink featuring blue spirulina and a coconut cream swirl. The Matcha Swirl likewise packs an aesthetic punch, while the Honey Lavender smoothie taps into several trending ingredients.
The menu at Clean Juice clearly and consistently promotes healthy options. Instead of sugar, you'll find sweeteners like date paste, honey, and maple syrup (as well as the option to add no sweetener at all). There are also plenty of premium ingredients up for grabs, including camu camu powder, goji berries, turmeric, and black pepper. And in addition to traditional fruit juices used in smoothies, you can add options like beet juice, carrot juice, and celery juice to your order. That's not to mention the smoothie bowls, wellness shots, coffees, toasts, and sandwiches also on the menu.
The main complaint we've seen regarding this chain is its prices. A 16-ounce smoothie often goes for $10, which is far more expensive than smoothies found at other popular chains. Sure, you're getting premium ingredients in return, but due to the steep prices, you might rather stock up on such ingredients for homemade smoothies.
3. Playa Bowls
You can relish the surfy vibes of Playa Bowls at over 300 locations, many of them in New York and New Jersey. There's even a surf cam linked on the website that provides a live feed of the ocean from the chain's flagship store in Belmar. The laid-back atmosphere of Playa Bowls might just be enough to distract you from its high prices. Indeed, one of the only complaints about this chain is that it's unnecessarily expensive; we found that a 16-ounce strawberry banana smoothie rings up at $9.40. That's pretty steep considering this smoothie is almost exactly what it sounds like: strawberries and bananas, with the addition of coconut milk.
Nevertheless, Playa Bowls ranks highly on our list because it offers remarkably trendy and unique ingredients that are difficult to find elsewhere. For instance, some smoothies are made with chicory coffee concentrate, giving them a nuanced, nutty flavor. Meanwhile, other items feature fashionable ingredients like collagen and yuzu, a bold citrus flavor you'll keep seeing in food and drink this year. And don't forget health-store staples like wheatgrass powder and spirulina.
Smoothies, smoothie bowls, oatmeal, juices, and cold brew all claim a place on the menu at Playa Bowls, but there are no sandwiches or breakfast wraps to be found. As such, this brand remains firmly focused on offering refreshing beverages and nourishing produce. We're not necessarily complaining, either; from personal experience, we can verify that Playa Bowls does what it does very well.
2. Smoothie King
Most of us are familiar with the graceful, bright red crown that is the logo of Smoothie King. After all, this chain boasts more than 1,200 locations nationwide and has particularly made a name for itself in the health space. In fact, Smoothie King's marketing materials boldly advertise that nutritional experts have had a hand in designing its recipes for over half a century.
You can see this commitment to health manifest in initiatives like the line of GLP-1-friendly smoothies. There's an emphasis on fiber and protein in these menu items, and you won't find any added sugars, either. While they are designed for folks on GLP-1 medications, they are a healthy choice for anyone, including those seeking to follow a keto diet.
Elsewhere on the menu, dates, turbinado sugar, and even stevia are used to sweeten smoothies, but any of these ingredients can easily be removed during customization. Ingredients are listed upfront, as are nutrition facts. And while we're on the topic, Smoothie King smoothies are excellent for gluten-free folks. In addition to sippable smoothies and spoonable bowls, several handheld bites hit the menu about a year ago, and we're happy to report that the brand's first-ever food menu hits more than it misses.
Smoothie King's commitment to health and transparency, which is held in parallel to its commitment to affordable prices, earns the brand a high ranking from us. It was narrowly beaten only by one other popular brand, which generally had higher customer reviews.
1. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Since the title "Smoothie King" is already taken, we'll crown Tropical Smoothie Cafe as the queen of America's most popular smoothie chains. Despite having over 1,500 locations nationwide, we'd still classify it as an up-and-coming chain restaurant that will continue to grow in 2026. Its superb flavors have inspired knockoff recipes like our own copycat Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bahama Mama smoothie. The vibes are top-notch, too; you can't help but get on island time when you step inside one of these colorful shops.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe earns our respect for the ease of customization built into its menu. For instance, you can easily request less or no sugar, or even substitute sugar with Splenda. In fact, customers often agree that you should reduce the sweetness of your smoothie. If you take that suggestion, you, too, might find that this chain beats all the others on the list — but if you don't, you might end up disappointed. Other than adjusting sweetness, you can add fruit to your order, as well as supplements like protein powder and a probiotic.
Also on the menu are handheld items like rolls, flatbreads, quesadillas, and cookies, appealing to families and friend groups where everyone comes to the table with different appetites. Speaking of families, this chain is an attractive option for kids; not only do the bright colors help entice little ones to come inside, but the smaller, simpler smoothies and sides on the kids' menu provide younger diners with more manageable options.
Methodology
In curating this list, we selected some of the most well-reviewed and widely available smoothie chains in America. To rank them, we gathered insights from customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Reddit, then combined them with our own experiences and research around each chain's menu. We gave higher rankings to chains that are upfront about their ingredients and nutrition, as well as those that offer easily customizable menus. Meanwhile, chains that are unnecessarily expensive lost points, as did those that rely excessively on artificial flavors and added sugars.
While we admit that not everyone's goal in visiting a smoothie chain is to purchase a nourishing beverage, we do believe that chains should be clear about what is and isn't in their smoothies and account for customers with allergies and dietary restrictions. A few of the chains on this list aren't as suitable as they could be for vegans and lactose-intolerant folks due to the frequent use of sherbets and frozen yogurt. Such chains did not score highly as a result.