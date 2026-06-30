10 Must-Have Walmart Frozen Appetizers For $5 Or Less
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Rising food prices shouldn't mean you need to skimp on your next grocery shop. Inflation does require some skillful spending, but if you know where to look, you can easily find great food on a budget. Walmart has some of the lowest grocery prices in the United States, making it a one-stop shop for every part of your meal — especially frozen appetizers.
As one of the largest grocery retailers in the country, Walmart has an abundance of options. The sheer size of its stock may lead you to stick to your tried-and-true favorites, but if you're looking to lower your grocery costs, branching out is your best bet. The chain's frozen goods selection is expansive, with a myriad of affordable Walmart frozen appetizers that deliver plenty of bang for your buck.
Whether you're hosting a gathering on a budget or simply want inexpensive options for your weeknight dinners, Walmart offers an array of stellar picks. From pub-style onion rings to umami-rich dumplings, read ahead to discover the best Walmart frozen appetizers for $5 and under.
Bibigo Frozen Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
A heavy dose of flavor doesn't have to come with a heavy fee. Stuffed with pork, cabbage, garlic, and green onions, Bibigo's pork and vegetable dumplings are the very definition of savory. The fully cooked dumplings can be heated in minutes, and they come with a vinegar-and-soy dipping sauce that makes the appetizer even tastier.
Find Bibigo's Frozen Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings at Walmart for around $4.
Kinder's Garlic Parmesan Frozen Smashed Potatoes
Raw potatoes have generally remained affordable over the years. Still, the time you save from buying spuds that are already cut and seasoned to perfection will always be money well spent. With Kinder's garlic parmesan smashed potatoes, though, you don't have to choose between cost and convenience. At $4.46, the bag of smashed spuds covered in a cheesy, garlicky butter-olive oil blend — known as Liquid Gold — is a steal.
Find Kinder's Garlic Parmesan Frozen Smashed Potatoes at Walmart for under $5.
SuperPretzel Soft Pretzel Bites with Jalapeno Cheese
These frozen pretzel bites are the perfect appetizer for hosting, but we wouldn't blame you if you wanted them all for yourself. The soft, bite-sized snack has that classic malted pretzel taste and comes with a packet of salt that lets you control how savory the treat is. Complete with a fiery dose of jalapeno-infused cheddar sauce, this four-buck appetizer is a hit at any event.
Find SuperPretzel Soft Pretzel Bites with Jalapeno Cheese at Walmart for around $4.
Great Value Potato Skins
If you're looking for an appetizer that delivers homemade- or restaurant-quality flavor with limited time and resources, Walmart's Great Value Potato Skins are the answer. Made with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, the appetizer is a fraction of the price of restaurant potato skins, yet it tastes just as good with a dollop of sour cream and green onions.
Find Great Value Potato Skins at Walmart for around $5.
Green Giant Veggie Fries
Restricting your grocery budget doesn't mean you have to restrict flavor or nutrition. Green Giant's veggie fries pair zucchini with garlic and parmesan, amping up the mild squash with a savory boost. The fries don't taste strongly of zucchini, and each serving counts as a vegetable, so it's a win-win for picky eaters. Enjoy them on their own or dipped into some creamy homemade truffle aioli.
Find Green Giant Veggie Fries at Walmart for $3.87
Red Lobster Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Red Lobster may be overpriced, but the chain has indisputably delicious biscuits. Though the fan-favorite appetizer is almost good enough to make you visit the restaurant weekly, the seafood chain is gracious enough to offer an inexpensive way to enjoy it at home. Simply popping the frozen biscuits in the oven is easier than whipping up the boxed version, and the restaurant-quality flavor certainly doesn't hurt.
Find Red Lobster's Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Walmart for under $5.
New York Bakery Hand-Tied Garlic Knots
From spaghetti bolognese to classic baked ziti, nothing says pasta night quite like buttery, garlic-infused bread. New York Bakery's Garlic Knots are baked from scratch and use real garlic, bringing Italian restaurant-quality taste to your kitchen table in under 10 minutes. With their perfectly crisp exterior and pillowy insides, these garlic knots are a hit at every meal.
Find New York Bakery Hand-Tied Garlic Knots at Walmart for under $4.
Great Value Beef Taquitos
There's nothing better than an appetizer that tastes great on its own but can easily be dressed up with a few ingredients. Walmart's Great Value taquitos stuff ground beef and green chili peppers into yellow corn masa tortillas, making them the perfect blend of savory, a little sweet, with a kick of heat. However, you can elevate the box of taquitos into enchiladas by topping them with shredded cheese and sauce before popping the appetizer in the oven.
Find Great Value Beef Taquitos at Walmart for around $5.
Snapps Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
There are three different methods for preparing these mozzarella sticks, but endless ways to enjoy them. Whether you're air frying, baking, or deep frying them, the classic appetizer is always a beloved item at any table. The gooey, Wisconsin-made breaded mozzarella is perfect for dipping in ranch or marinara sauce, doused in garlic butter, or paired with cozy tomato soup.
Find Snapps Mozzarella Cheese Sticks at Walmart for under $1.50.
McCain Craft Beer Battered Onion Rings
You don't have to head to your neighborhood watering hole for great onion rings when Walmart offers them for less than four bucks. McCain's appetizer is coated in a batter made with American Pale Ale, which gives the sweet alliums a malty edge. The pub-style onion rings are highly versatile, working as everything from a game day snack to a crunchy burger topping.
Find McCain Craft Beer Battered Onion Rings at Walmart for under $4.