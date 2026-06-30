10 Must-Have Walmart Frozen Appetizers For $5 Or Less

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Rising food prices shouldn't mean you need to skimp on your next grocery shop. Inflation does require some skillful spending, but if you know where to look, you can easily find great food on a budget. Walmart has some of the lowest grocery prices in the United States, making it a one-stop shop for every part of your meal — especially frozen appetizers.

As one of the largest grocery retailers in the country, Walmart has an abundance of options. The sheer size of its stock may lead you to stick to your tried-and-true favorites, but if you're looking to lower your grocery costs, branching out is your best bet. The chain's frozen goods selection is expansive, with a myriad of affordable Walmart frozen appetizers that deliver plenty of bang for your buck.

Whether you're hosting a gathering on a budget or simply want inexpensive options for your weeknight dinners, Walmart offers an array of stellar picks. From pub-style onion rings to umami-rich dumplings, read ahead to discover the best Walmart frozen appetizers for $5 and under.