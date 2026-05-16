Even With Iconic Biscuits, Customers Call This Seafood Chain Overpriced

If you've visited Red Lobster in the past, then you've probably noshed on a basket of its Cheddar Bay biscuits. As it turns out, it's the best and most popular dish that the seafood chain serves. But unfortunately, those cheese-infused lumps can only do so much to entice customers to come in. While some deals like the limited-time endless shrimp may be good offers, they are not enough to appease restaurant-goers year-round. There are plenty of patrons who are unhappy with the cost of going out to Red Lobster, so much so that it's on our list of overpriced seafood chains, according to customers.

On social media, people who used to be long-time fans say they can no longer support the company, citing a drop in food quality and price hikes. As a whole, many restaurants are suffering due to rising gas and food prices, along with a decline in traffic. Pair these factors together, and going out to eat simply isn't as approachable as it used to be — you get less but pay more, something many Red Lobster customers are annoyed about.