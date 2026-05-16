Even With Iconic Biscuits, Customers Call This Seafood Chain Overpriced
If you've visited Red Lobster in the past, then you've probably noshed on a basket of its Cheddar Bay biscuits. As it turns out, it's the best and most popular dish that the seafood chain serves. But unfortunately, those cheese-infused lumps can only do so much to entice customers to come in. While some deals like the limited-time endless shrimp may be good offers, they are not enough to appease restaurant-goers year-round. There are plenty of patrons who are unhappy with the cost of going out to Red Lobster, so much so that it's on our list of overpriced seafood chains, according to customers.
On social media, people who used to be long-time fans say they can no longer support the company, citing a drop in food quality and price hikes. As a whole, many restaurants are suffering due to rising gas and food prices, along with a decline in traffic. Pair these factors together, and going out to eat simply isn't as approachable as it used to be — you get less but pay more, something many Red Lobster customers are annoyed about.
Why customers are calling out the seafood chain quality, portions, and prices
Other social media users echo sentiments about why they don't plan to return to Red Lobster. In March 2026, one Reddit user shared that discounts and offers were more limited than ever, with fewer choices. "Overall, food was good. With increase in price and smaller portion, will probably not be back," they said. Other reviews weren't as kind and had grievances with food quality. There were also complaints about the food arriving at the table barely warm and dishes having terrible textures that mimicked budget grocery store foods. Some noted that they had to pay more for their mediocre experiences, which included issues like dry pasta or overcooked shrimp. Upcharges for things like tartar sauce, which used to be free, were also mentioned.
One customer on Reddit was a bit more understanding, in that there may be an increase in price; however, they drew the line at it being overpriced for the amount of food that they get. "[Red Lobster] reducing [the] portion of food is like [a] slap in the face. I never want to go back to the restaurant again," they wrote. In February 2026, Red Lobster announced that it was downsizing its restaurants partly due to inflation costs. And it's clear that those inflation issues are the common themes in negative customer reviews.