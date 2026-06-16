With 20 Minutes And 3 Ingredients, You Get Effortless Enchiladas

On nights when cooking feels less like a joy and more like a chore, a three-ingredient enchilada recipe can be quite the lifesaver. With nothing more than a bag of frozen taquitos, a can of enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese, your weeknight dinner is rescued from a bland, repetitive fate. The enchiladas — bubbling hot and flavor-laden — hit the table in 20 minutes, and you barely even need to lift a finger throughout any of it.

No more spending time you don't have rolling the taquitos or making the sauce from scratch. Just dump the taquitos (either still frozen or thawed) into a baking dish, and pour the canned sauce over the top. Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then sprinkle the shredded cheese and broil or bake for another few minutes. Once the cheese has properly melted into a golden blanket of tangy richness, dig right in.

The only question that remains is whether the convenience compromises the dish's flavor integrity, and the answer depends largely on the products you choose. Some frozen taquitos are so richly flavorful that you'd almost forget they weren't homemade. Others leave a lot to be desired, like this frozen Aldi product we believe you should stay away from. The same goes for the sauce, which can range from hearty and bold to unfortunately lackluster. But hey, if you've already got a jar of homemade red enchilada sauce, this is the best opportunity to utilize it.