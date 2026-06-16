With 20 Minutes And 3 Ingredients, You Get Effortless Enchiladas
On nights when cooking feels less like a joy and more like a chore, a three-ingredient enchilada recipe can be quite the lifesaver. With nothing more than a bag of frozen taquitos, a can of enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese, your weeknight dinner is rescued from a bland, repetitive fate. The enchiladas — bubbling hot and flavor-laden — hit the table in 20 minutes, and you barely even need to lift a finger throughout any of it.
No more spending time you don't have rolling the taquitos or making the sauce from scratch. Just dump the taquitos (either still frozen or thawed) into a baking dish, and pour the canned sauce over the top. Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then sprinkle the shredded cheese and broil or bake for another few minutes. Once the cheese has properly melted into a golden blanket of tangy richness, dig right in.
The only question that remains is whether the convenience compromises the dish's flavor integrity, and the answer depends largely on the products you choose. Some frozen taquitos are so richly flavorful that you'd almost forget they weren't homemade. Others leave a lot to be desired, like this frozen Aldi product we believe you should stay away from. The same goes for the sauce, which can range from hearty and bold to unfortunately lackluster. But hey, if you've already got a jar of homemade red enchilada sauce, this is the best opportunity to utilize it.
How to make this enchilada dish your own
Just because there are only three ingredients doesn't mean you can't customize this dish to your liking. The frozen taquitos alone come in countless variations. You probably see chicken and beef quite a lot, but there are also less common ones worth trying, such as steak, pulled pork, or even beans. Each type of protein pairs well with different toppings, such as cheese, bacon, ranch, spicy chili — just about anything you want.
The sauce is another way to customize the dish. Salsa roja (red sauce) utilizes red chiles and occasionally tomatoes for a tangy, spicy base, while salsa verde (green sauce) gets its color from tomatillos and green chiles. The latter is slightly more herbaceous and tart, with a bright heat from the chiles shimmering in the undertone. You might also find a few different variations of these two in the store. Some come with a creaminess that takes the spice level down a few notches, while others feature a smoky touch obtained through fire-roasted tomatoes.
Finally, the toppings, which can definitely branch beyond shredded cheese. Get inspired by all of your favorite enchilada recipes. Any vegetables you have in the fridge or freezer will do, especially tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and other enchilada staples. And how about that box of guacamole or sour cream you got from the store the other day? Scatter a few spoonfuls over top or use it as a dip to elevate the enchiladas even further. Straight from the pantry, canned refried beans are also great for bulking up the dish with more nutty, smoky flavors.