Customers Love These 10 Ice Cream Makers On Amazon

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Even if you're a frozen treat fanatic, you may have shied away from buying an ice cream maker in the past, as they have a reputation for being expensive, big and clunky, and even difficult or time-consuming to use. But there are modern ice cream machines that buck these misconceptions, and many are conveniently available on Amazon. We scoured the online shopping giant's selection to find the top 10 best ice cream makers with hundreds of glowing reviews, so you can buy a reliable model that's right for you.

To find Amazon's best ice cream makers, we looked for overall ratings of four stars or above. We also chose products that cater to different preferences, including space-saving machines for small kitchens, budget-friendly models, and deluxe dessert makers that go all out with fancy features. Several of these appliances not only allow you to make delicious ice cream recipes, but also fruity sorbets, refreshing frozen yogurt and slushies, and icy-cool drinks like milkshakes and cocktails. They'll change the mind of anyone who thinks ice cream makers are one-trick ponies that you'll barely use.

The best part of having your own ice cream maker is that you can completely customize your desserts, whether you prefer eclectic flavor combinations, sweets made with minimal ingredients, or plant-based treats that rival the best vegan ice cream brands. With their efficiency, versatility, and freedom to get creative, there's no reason not to take the plunge and add one of these appliances to your cart.