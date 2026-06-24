Customers Love These 10 Ice Cream Makers On Amazon
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Even if you're a frozen treat fanatic, you may have shied away from buying an ice cream maker in the past, as they have a reputation for being expensive, big and clunky, and even difficult or time-consuming to use. But there are modern ice cream machines that buck these misconceptions, and many are conveniently available on Amazon. We scoured the online shopping giant's selection to find the top 10 best ice cream makers with hundreds of glowing reviews, so you can buy a reliable model that's right for you.
To find Amazon's best ice cream makers, we looked for overall ratings of four stars or above. We also chose products that cater to different preferences, including space-saving machines for small kitchens, budget-friendly models, and deluxe dessert makers that go all out with fancy features. Several of these appliances not only allow you to make delicious ice cream recipes, but also fruity sorbets, refreshing frozen yogurt and slushies, and icy-cool drinks like milkshakes and cocktails. They'll change the mind of anyone who thinks ice cream makers are one-trick ponies that you'll barely use.
The best part of having your own ice cream maker is that you can completely customize your desserts, whether you prefer eclectic flavor combinations, sweets made with minimal ingredients, or plant-based treats that rival the best vegan ice cream brands. With their efficiency, versatility, and freedom to get creative, there's no reason not to take the plunge and add one of these appliances to your cart.
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, 1.5 Quart
With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, the 1.5-quart Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is one of Amazon's best-loved ice cream machines. It churns out ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet in about 20 minutes, and you don't even need to add ice to chill your desserts. Reviewers say this machine turns out creamy, delicious, customizable treats with minimal effort; it's not too noisy; and the parts are a cinch to clean.
The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is discounted to $54.10 for Amazon Prime Day 2026, and has a standard price of $89.95.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
The Ninja CREAMi continues to be the viral ice cream maker of the moment, and for good reason: It blends frozen ingredients into ready-to-eat ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and more in mere minutes. It's especially popular for low-sugar or high-protein ice cream bases that don't work as well in traditional churners. With speed, versatility, and a fairly affordable price on its side, all you need are some essential Ninja CREAMi tips to achieve sweet success.
The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker is on sale for $169.99 as part of Amazon Prime Day 2026, with a standard price of $219.99.
Whynter Ice Cream Maker Machine with Built-In Compressor
The fussiest part of traditional ice cream makers is that you have to wait as long as 24 hours for the bowl or canister to freeze before churning. Not so with the Whynter Ice Cream Maker Machine, which has a built-in compressor to both chill and churn ice cream in an hour or less from start to finish. You save time and freezer space and get luscious, flavorful desserts in return, according to Amazon reviews.
The Whynter Ice Cream Maker Machine with Built-In Compressor is discounted to $275.48 for Amazon Prime Day 2026, with a standard price of $331.89.
Cuisinart FastFreeze 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
The Cuisinart FastFreeze 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is one of Amazon's most space-efficient choices. To use it, you freeze your ingredients in half-pint, lidded mixing cups (great if you can't finish huge batches of ice cream at once), then push the "freeze wand" into the container to blend the base into ice cream, shakes, sorbets, and slushies. Customers love how sleek, lightweight, and quick this tool is, and it also comes in a larger pint capacity.
The Cuisinart FastFreeze 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker, 0.5 Pint is priced at $75.95 for Amazon Prime Day 2026, and has a standard price of $119.95.
Yonanas Classic Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker
Trendy, healthier ice cream-like concoctions made by blending frozen fruit are even easier with the Yonanas Classic Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker. Just add fruit and optional mix-ins like chocolate, spices, or nuts, and the machine puts out a creamy-soft frozen treat in a more effortless, hands-off way than a blender or food processor. Customers praise the Yonanas as the best route to vegan, low-sugar treats like strawberry "nice cream" and even copycat Dole Whip.
The Yonanas Classic Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker is sold at $59.99 on Amazon.
Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker
Do you often get sudden cravings for a bowl of ice cream ASAP? With the super affordable Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker, you can have homemade treats in less time than it takes to head to the grocery store. Just chill the cute mug-shaped bowl, add your ingredients, press a button, and wait 20 minutes or less. Amazon reviewers say this product churns out surprisingly consistent, delicious ice cream, especially for the price.
The Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker with two included bowls costs $44.99 on Amazon.
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment for Stand Mixer
While not an ice cream machine in of itself, the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment is the most convenient option if you own one of the brand's Tilt-Head or Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers. The 2-quart freezer bowl and paddle attachment let you whip up your favorite ice creams in as little as 30 minutes, no other gadgets needed. Amazon shoppers have put out batches upon batches of perfect ice cream, gelato, and sorbet with their mixers.
Get the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment for $119.99 on Amazon.
Nostalgia Electric Vintage Wooden Style Ice Cream Maker
For an efficient ice cream maker with old-world charm, go for the adorable, affordable Nostalgia Electric Vintage Style Ice Cream Maker. This 4-quart machine uses a chilled aluminum canister, ice, and rock salt to make soft or hard ice cream the old-fashioned way, minus the tedious hand-cranking, that is. Using salt in homemade ice cream ensures an even freezing job and makes recipes more interactive, turning the process into a fun activity for the whole family.
Order the Nostalgia Electric Vintage Wooden Style Ice Cream Maker for $59.99 on Amazon.
SYINTAO 2-in-1 Slushie & Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker
With sleek LED controls and a generous 1.8-liter capacity, the SYINTAO 2-in-1 Slushie & Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker might be the ultimate frozen treat gadget for cookouts, pool parties, and other big gatherings. Along with soft serve ice cream, it can whip up batches of frozen cocktail recipes, shakes, slushies, and smoothies with no ice cubes or pre-freezing steps needed. Amazon reviewers call this machine easy to clean and so useful for serving a crowd.
Grab the SYINTAO 2-in-1 Slushie & Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker on Amazon for $159.98.
Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker
For those who prefer soft frozen desserts to hard ice cream, the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker comes equipped with special technology to create the creamiest soft serve, frozen custard, frozen yogurt, and more. This machine also offers the same programming options as the classic CREAMi, so it can still make hard ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and milkshakes out of your ingredients of choice — essentially a full ice cream parlor in one machine.
The Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker is priced at $349.99 on Amazon.