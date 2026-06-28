This Buc-Ee's Treat 'Isn't Just A Popsicle' — It Has A Cult Following For A Reason

Buc-ee's has reached a legendary status amongst travelers who make stopping at the massive gas station chain a part of their itinerary. Featuring an overwhelming selection of prepared foods like brisket sandwiches and tacos, along with snacks, baked goods, jerky, and coffee, Buc-ee's is a veritable culinary wonderland — and one Buc-ee's treat that has quickly garnered a cult following is the Beaver Freezers Blueberry Cheesecake Frozen Treat.

Made with real fruit, this Buc-ee's ice cream bar features a cheesecake base with blueberry bits blended in, and costs little more than a dollar per bar. Customers don't have enough good things to say about it, with one on TikTok ranking the blueberry cheesecake bars a solid "10 out of 10," before adding, "That's delicious!" Another reviewer on TikTok stated, "I feel like I'm legit eating a frozen slice of cheesecake ... This isn't just a popsicle, this is a dessert." The reviewer goes on to comment, "With just 206 calories per bar and three grams of protein, it's a treat that won't break your calorie bank."

Customers also thought the cheesecake flavor and the creamy, rich texture were as close to the real thing as possible, while the blueberry offered a subtle fruitiness that helped balance the richness. Even the aroma you get when you slide the popsicle out of its packaging smells like fresh cheesecake. As one Facebook reviewer urges, "Whoever stops at Bu-cee's make sure to try one of [these] frozen treats ... they are delicious."