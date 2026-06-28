This Buc-Ee's Treat 'Isn't Just A Popsicle' — It Has A Cult Following For A Reason
Buc-ee's has reached a legendary status amongst travelers who make stopping at the massive gas station chain a part of their itinerary. Featuring an overwhelming selection of prepared foods like brisket sandwiches and tacos, along with snacks, baked goods, jerky, and coffee, Buc-ee's is a veritable culinary wonderland — and one Buc-ee's treat that has quickly garnered a cult following is the Beaver Freezers Blueberry Cheesecake Frozen Treat.
Made with real fruit, this Buc-ee's ice cream bar features a cheesecake base with blueberry bits blended in, and costs little more than a dollar per bar. Customers don't have enough good things to say about it, with one on TikTok ranking the blueberry cheesecake bars a solid "10 out of 10," before adding, "That's delicious!" Another reviewer on TikTok stated, "I feel like I'm legit eating a frozen slice of cheesecake ... This isn't just a popsicle, this is a dessert." The reviewer goes on to comment, "With just 206 calories per bar and three grams of protein, it's a treat that won't break your calorie bank."
Customers also thought the cheesecake flavor and the creamy, rich texture were as close to the real thing as possible, while the blueberry offered a subtle fruitiness that helped balance the richness. Even the aroma you get when you slide the popsicle out of its packaging smells like fresh cheesecake. As one Facebook reviewer urges, "Whoever stops at Bu-cee's make sure to try one of [these] frozen treats ... they are delicious."
More Buc-ee's treats to pick up alongside blueberry cheesecake ice cream bars
Buc-ee's blueberry cheesecake ice cream bars have customers across social media raving about how delicious it is. As one Redditor put it, "You'll want to bring home the whole cooler!" Since Buc-ee's coffee bar is surprisingly good and cheap, according to customers, you can accompany an ice cream bar with a fresh cup of Joe or iced coffee if you want the full dessert experience. The combination of sugar and caffeine will certainly fuel your road trip!
The Beaver Freezers Blueberry Cheesecake Frozen Treat is just one example of just how underrated desserts are at Buc-ee's. Customers also took to social media to rave about bakery items like the cinnamon roll, the freshly made fudge that's available in a variety of flavors, and the iconic Beaver Nuggets that won the number one spot in our ranking of Buc-ee's snacks. More Buc-ee's hidden gems that will satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings include Key Lime Pie Cups, Piña Colada Pecans, Double Fudge Brownies, and Sweet & Salty Mini Cookies.
Of course, you can always make it a complete meal by picking up a savory handheld item, like Buc-ee's famous brisket sandwich or burrito. You can even find a pizza snack that reminds customers of Hot Pockets for around the same price as the blueberry cheesecake ice cream bar.