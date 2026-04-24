This Buc-Ee's Pizza Snack Reminds Customers Of Hot Pockets (And It's Just $2)

"That is delicious," one reviewer said. "Kind of like a Hot Pocket, pepperoni pizza stick. So good. ... Will be back to get these another day." "This looks like something that came out of a school cafeteria," another reviewer on TikTok said. "But for $1.99 and a quick little snack? It's not bad." Yet another customer compared it to the venerable Hot Pocket, saying, "Dang, son. Pepperoni pizza stick. Really good. It's like a Hot Pocket. Good stuff."

Now, not every Buc-ee's location is stocked with the pepperoni pizza sticks. One customer explains, "Buc-ee's does have these in the smaller Buc-ee's but not in the big ones, like when you go on road trips from Houston to Austin." So you may not find them in the huge, roadside locations that look like giant supermarkets. But they seem to be available at the small locations attached to regular-sized gas stations.

The offerings at Buc-ee's are so varied and plentiful that everyone has their own favorite items (as well as suggestions for foods from Buc-ee's to avoid completely), and the pizza stick is up there for some. If you're expecting authentic, gourmet Italian fare, the pepperoni pizza stick probably isn't going to cut it. But if you need fuel while you're on the road and you're craving something hot, saucy, convenient, and nostalgic, the Buc-ee's pizza stick is there for you.