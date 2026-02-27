Buc-Ee's Coffee Bar Is Surprisingly Good (And Cheap), According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From an unassuming Texas gas station to a national sensation, Buc-ee's attracts millions to its growing number of massive locations, each year. While the Buc-ee's brand has come out with some epic snacks as well as beloved, prepared foods from barbecue to sandwiches, Buc-ee's coffee bar is also surprisingly good, according to customers.
As big as everything else in Texas, Buc-ee's coffee bar has an overwhelming selection of coffee drinks and additions to customize them. In our opinion, it is one of the best gas station coffee bars in the nation. Not only can you get everything from light to dark roast drip coffee, but you can also order iced coffee and specialty espresso drinks. Bags of fresh beans are also available at Buc-ee's Beanery, an actual coffee shop in Lake Jackson, Texas. After visiting a Buc-ee's coffee bar, one satisfied customer on Facebook wrote "they have 18-24 different milk and cream alternatives" — that's not to mention the available flavored syrups and dry spices that can transform any regular cup of coffee or espresso into a veritable dessert. Even more appealing to guests is that a medium-sized iced coffee or drip coffee only cost about $1.50.
Customers on Reddit are especially smitten with Buc-ee's iced coffees, with one fan left wondering "how they make their iced coffee ... so darn good." The answer must lie in Buc-ee's proprietary coffee bean blends. After all, Buc-ee's Medium Roast House Blend has many 5-star customer reviews on Amazon, proving its popularity.
What to order and what to avoid at Buc-ee's
A cheap and delicious cup of coffee is a must-buy at Buc-ee's to fuel your road trips and delight your senses. And there are plenty of delicious snacks and breakfast items to help equalize all that caffeine. In our ranking of Buc-ee's popular snacks, there were many sweet treats to pair with coffee, from classic beaver nuggets to banana pudding to muffins. Buc-ee's also offers a wide selection of made-in-house fudge that would make a decadent afternoon coffee accompaniment.
Buc-ee's hot breakfast selection is another widely acclaimed aspect of this giant gas station, with Texan favorites like breakfast tacos, along with different breakfast sandwiches and, of course, kolaches to go with your cup of joe. Whatever you do, just don't go for the boudin kolache as it's one Southern fusion food that completely misses the mark. Speaking of which, while the coffee and most of the food items are incredible at Buc-ee's, not everything is worth trying. For example, some foods to avoid at Buc-ee's when ordering with your budget-friendly brew include the chain's sausage on a stick, lemon crisp cookies, and even the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, which skimps on the bacon and uses overly processed cheese.