The Best Side Dishes For Grilled Chicken, According To An Expert

Grilling chicken is one of those deceptively simple culinary techniques. Cooking poultry over charcoal or gas doesn't require a whole lot of skill, but doing it really well is undoubtedly an art. And while the majority of grilled chicken tips focus on how to treat the bird, the side dishes that you serve alongside it are every bit as important as the chicken itself. For advice on the best dishes to complement grilled yardbird, we went to the experts, talking exclusively with Chef Diervion "Tank" Land, sous chef at Boone's in Atlanta.

"When I think about grilled chicken, I look for sides that either bring freshness, texture, or a contrasting flavor that allows the chicken to remain the star," he said. The exact preparation of your chicken will dictate the best side to choose, with different spices, sauces, and marinades inviting certain complementary flavors to play. While Land's suggestions come from his Cajun/Creole background, the dishes are well-suited to all manner of grilled chicken seasonings.

For general, all-purpose grilled chicken side dishes, Land suggests roasted garlic dirty rice, smoked Gouda potato puree, or grilled asparagus with lemon butter. All of these are versatile enough to fit with many different seasonings that you might choose for the protein. "Grilled chicken naturally develops smoky, savory flavors from the fire," he said. "The best sides either complement that smokiness or provide brightness and acidity to balance it. In Louisiana cooking, we're always looking for harmony between richness, spice, freshness, and texture."