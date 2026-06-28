The Best Side Dishes For Grilled Chicken, According To An Expert
Grilling chicken is one of those deceptively simple culinary techniques. Cooking poultry over charcoal or gas doesn't require a whole lot of skill, but doing it really well is undoubtedly an art. And while the majority of grilled chicken tips focus on how to treat the bird, the side dishes that you serve alongside it are every bit as important as the chicken itself. For advice on the best dishes to complement grilled yardbird, we went to the experts, talking exclusively with Chef Diervion "Tank" Land, sous chef at Boone's in Atlanta.
"When I think about grilled chicken, I look for sides that either bring freshness, texture, or a contrasting flavor that allows the chicken to remain the star," he said. The exact preparation of your chicken will dictate the best side to choose, with different spices, sauces, and marinades inviting certain complementary flavors to play. While Land's suggestions come from his Cajun/Creole background, the dishes are well-suited to all manner of grilled chicken seasonings.
For general, all-purpose grilled chicken side dishes, Land suggests roasted garlic dirty rice, smoked Gouda potato puree, or grilled asparagus with lemon butter. All of these are versatile enough to fit with many different seasonings that you might choose for the protein. "Grilled chicken naturally develops smoky, savory flavors from the fire," he said. "The best sides either complement that smokiness or provide brightness and acidity to balance it. In Louisiana cooking, we're always looking for harmony between richness, spice, freshness, and texture."
For barbecue chicken, this is the side to side dish to choose
If you like to slather your grilled chicken in a nice barbecue sauce, those previously mentioned side dishes will still fit the bill, but Land has a suggestion that pairs even better. With something like a Dr. Pepper barbecue chicken recipe or a bourbon sweet chile chicken, you are adding a lot of sugar to the mix. In addition to sweetening things up, these sugars add deep caramelized flavor as well as a bit of char. To complement these flavors, Land suggests a charred sweetcorn maque choux.
Maque choux is a classic Creole/Cajun dish of corn, onion, and peppers cooked with bacon and spices, and then finished with cream. "The sweetness of the corn plays beautifully with the caramelized sugars in the barbecue sauce," Land said, "while the onions, peppers, and subtle Cajun seasoning provide depth without competing with the chicken." It is a comforting dish, bringing both familiarity and decadence to the plate, along with a bit of intrigue for many who may not have sampled it before. By lightly charring the sweetcorn, the two dishes are further intertwined, each taking on just the slightest edge of bitterness to balance the sweet. "Good barbecue should have sweet, smoky, tangy, and savory notes," Land said. "Maque choux speaks the same language."
Citrus-based chicken marinades call for a different kind of side
In addition to barbecue sauce, another common approach with grilled chicken is to submerge it in a citrus-based marinade before tossing it on the grill. This preparation, too, invites a particular sort of side dish. For Land, the top choice here is a cucumber, herb, and heirloom tomato salad finished with champagne vinaigrette. "A lemon-forward chicken already has brightness and acidity," he said. "Rather than competing with those flavors, I want a side that amplifies them. Fresh herbs, crisp vegetables, and a delicate vinaigrette create a clean, refreshing balance that allows the grilled chicken to feel light and vibrant."
There are plenty of citrus-based marinades out there, however, and each adds a slightly different take on this side dish. Citrus-forward grilled chicken might mean lots of lemon, as in this Mediterranean grilled chicken recipe, or another fruit, like this tequila-lime chicken. Fortunately, this salad is just as versatile as grilled chicken. Shirazi salad is an Iranian dish, but the simple combination of vegetables and herbs dressed with lemon and olive oil pairs perfectly with Mediterranean marinades. If, on the other hand, your chicken is bathing in tequila before it hits the grill, you might want to stick to more Mexican flavors. with an ensalada de pepino recipe with lime juice, cumin, and chiles connecting the two dishes.
The best grilled chicken recipes are built on technique, artistry, and carefully chosen flavor profiles. There is plenty of artistry also in picking a dish that complements the chicken without stealing the spotlight. With this list, though, you should have no trouble picking dishes to finish the plate in style.