The Bourbon Pouring Technique Pro Bartenders Use To Unlock More Flavor

Getting the absolute best from a bottle of bourbon is not as simple as just pulling the cork and pouring away. For true aficionados, there are many factors affecting bourbon flavor and aroma that need to be taken into consideration. Everyone who has visited a distillery or been to a whiskey tasting knows the importance of choosing the right glass, but pro bartenders realize that the way the bourbon leaves the bottle can have a significant effect as well.

You may have witnessed this with someone who knows their whiskey, pouring a dram from an old or unfiltered bottle. They pour a tiny bit into the glass and then right the bottle before pouring a little bit more, possibly repeating this action as many as three or four times. What this technique does is gently agitate the contents of the bottle each time it is tilted and then righted, stirring up things like tiny particulates from the inside of the whiskey barrel as well as oils, proteins, and esters, ensuring that every glass gets a portion of these components.

Some whiskey experts believe that these particulates and compounds are integral to a complete tasting of a bourbon, but that is not the case for every expert, or, really, every whiskey. Other bourbon connoisseurs believe that any potential change in flavor or aroma from this sort of agitation is negligible at best. And this is doubly true when it comes to the type of bourbon. The other important factor in how much effect this technique can really have is whether or not the whiskey in question has been chill-filtered.