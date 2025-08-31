How To Enjoy The Taste Of Bourbon When The Burn Is Too Much

Bourbon is a beloved alcoholic drink and a must-try for anyone visiting Kentucky, where 95% of the world's bourbon is made. However, the drink can be quite strong. While some people love the signature burn, for others, it puts them off a drink they might otherwise enjoy. Luckily, there's a simple way to take a bit of the edge off a strong bourbon: serve it chilled or on the rocks.

Whiskey burn is characterized by a harsh tingle in your mouth. The reason for this is that the pain receptors in your mouth perceive strong alcohol as a very hot liquid, therefore sending an unpleasant sensation through your body so you remove the hot object and don't get burned. As such, cooling down the bourbon with ice cubes reduces this sensation in two ways: by diluting the alcohol and lowering its temperature so that your pain receptors don't perceive it as "hot."

If you don't want the flavors of your drink diluted by melting ice, however, you can also lower the burn by adding whiskey stones or simply chilling the glass. Whiskey stones are small stones you can cool and put into your bourbon to lower the temperature, preventing any melted ice from watering down the flavor. Best of all, there are lots of great whiskey stone brands to choose from. If you don't have whiskey stones, you can carefully chill your glassware instead. Both of these will ultimately make the whiskey smoother and more enjoyable.