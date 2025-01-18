The Telltale Sign The Bourbon You're About To Drink Will Go Down Smoothly

Americans have been enjoying bourbon since the mid-1700s, possibly even earlier — a beloved drink that's known for its smoothness and full-bodied flavor. But what actually defines a bourbon as being smooth?

Well, there's an immediate sign that the bourbon you're about to enjoy will go down like liquid velvet. It's the ABV (alcohol by volume) level or its alcohol percentage, or "proof." So a lower ABV would make for a smoother drinking experience. This is because a drink is made alcoholic by its ethanol content, and the higher the ethanol level, the more eye-watering and prominent the burn when you drink it. Bourbons are generally 40%-50% ABV and above, with a neat sip (pure bourbon with no water, ice, or mixers added) creating a powerful burning sensation in the mouth and throat. So it stands to reason that bourbons with a lower ABV won't have much of a burn and will go down more pleasantly.

With that said, not all high-proof bourbons will hit the palate harshly and with a burn. Bourbons with a higher sugar content tend to sip a lot smoother than the less sweet ones. This is due to the tastebuds' (and brain's) reaction to the sweetness, and the feel-good hormones consequently released. This isn't because sugar is added, but rather due to more caramelization of sugars found in the wood of the barrel, a higher percentage of corn used in the bourbon (which has a natural inherent sweetness), or the drink being aged for a longer period of time.

