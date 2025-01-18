The Telltale Sign The Bourbon You're About To Drink Will Go Down Smoothly
Americans have been enjoying bourbon since the mid-1700s, possibly even earlier — a beloved drink that's known for its smoothness and full-bodied flavor. But what actually defines a bourbon as being smooth?
Well, there's an immediate sign that the bourbon you're about to enjoy will go down like liquid velvet. It's the ABV (alcohol by volume) level or its alcohol percentage, or "proof." So a lower ABV would make for a smoother drinking experience. This is because a drink is made alcoholic by its ethanol content, and the higher the ethanol level, the more eye-watering and prominent the burn when you drink it. Bourbons are generally 40%-50% ABV and above, with a neat sip (pure bourbon with no water, ice, or mixers added) creating a powerful burning sensation in the mouth and throat. So it stands to reason that bourbons with a lower ABV won't have much of a burn and will go down more pleasantly.
With that said, not all high-proof bourbons will hit the palate harshly and with a burn. Bourbons with a higher sugar content tend to sip a lot smoother than the less sweet ones. This is due to the tastebuds' (and brain's) reaction to the sweetness, and the feel-good hormones consequently released. This isn't because sugar is added, but rather due to more caramelization of sugars found in the wood of the barrel, a higher percentage of corn used in the bourbon (which has a natural inherent sweetness), or the drink being aged for a longer period of time.
Other factors that indicate or influence smoothness in a bourbon
While ABV is one of your first go-to indicators, there are other factors — some built into the distilling process itself — that influence the smoothness of a bourbon. Color can be a good indicator. Generally, the deeper the golden hue of your bourbon the smoother it will be. This is because bourbons — and their whiskey counterparts — pull much of their color (and flavor) from the barrels in which they were matured, and the length of time that they were in those barrels. The longer a bourbon matures in a barrel, the more alcohol evaporates, which also helps to ease the harshness of the ethanol.
Temperature, too, plays a role in how smooth a bourbon is on the palate. Drinking bourbon at room temperature allows all the flavors of the drink to shine through while chilling it in the fridge tends to suppress that burning alcohol sensation. The downside is that the cold can also mask the flavors somewhat. You can pop a block of ice or a little water into your bourbon to dull the harsh burn. The water dilutes the bourbon, so the alcohol doesn't come through as harshly. It can also help to open up the flavors in your bourbon a bit more. Just be careful of diluting it too much as you will lose much of the gorgeous flavors in your bourbon.
In the end, there's no right or wrong way to enjoy your bourbon. Drink it how you like it, and enjoy each sip.