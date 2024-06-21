What Causes Bourbon To Get Cloudy And Is It Still Safe To Drink?

Imagine reaching for a special bottle of bourbon you've been waiting to enjoy, pouring a bit into your glass, and seeing that the bourbon is cloudy or hazy. That appearance is certainly not what you would expect from crystal-clear, golden-amber bourbon. It's understandable if you think that means something in the bourbon has gone bad, is no longer okay to drink, or at least it has lost its optimal form. Fear not, however, and definitely don't dump that whiskey: Cloudy bourbon is totally safe to drink.

Go ahead and add "cloudy bourbon is bad bourbon" to the list of bourbon myths you can stop believing. Only whiskey that has been chill-filtered won't get a little hazy when it's been diluted with water or has been left undisturbed for a few hours or more. Distillers chill-filter whiskey to avoid this haze entirely because it puts some consumers off. But the cloudiness is just some of the chemical compounds in bourbon mingling together — it's not a sign of anything gone wrong or any unwanted flavors. Meanwhile, chill filtration can actually remove some of the signature, desirable flavors in bourbon, all for the sake of appearance, which is why many whiskey connoisseurs actually prefer non-chill-filtered bourbon. In other words, cloudy bourbon is a sign of bourbon that hasn't undergone chill filtration, and that's a positive thing.