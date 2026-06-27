12 Trader Joe's Finds That Elevate Ice Cream

Most of the time, a bowl or cone of ice cream speaks for itself. But there are ways to elevate the refreshing, indulgent dessert — especially when you shop at Trader Joe's. It's hard to imagine your go-to ice cream, including the chain's own flavors of the frozen treat, tasting even better when you have a craving, but we've found some Trader Joe's products that will do the job.

If you desire a little bit of crunch on top of your bowl of ice cream, want to go all in on cheat day with even more chocolate or candies, or simply need a way to elevate the boring tub of vanilla ice cream in the back of your freezer for tonight's dinner party, Trader Joe's has you covered. Now, we're not talking about the obvious ice cream toppings like hot fudge, diced strawberries, or even a squirt of whipped cream. The store has even more ways to add to your next dessert.

We sought out popular Trader Joe's products that can elevate ice cream without the usual toppings like freeze-dried fruits, candies, and flavorful cookies. Read on for our top picks of the best ice cream toppings you can throw in the basket during your next TJ's shopping haul.