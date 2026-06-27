12 Trader Joe's Finds That Elevate Ice Cream
Most of the time, a bowl or cone of ice cream speaks for itself. But there are ways to elevate the refreshing, indulgent dessert — especially when you shop at Trader Joe's. It's hard to imagine your go-to ice cream, including the chain's own flavors of the frozen treat, tasting even better when you have a craving, but we've found some Trader Joe's products that will do the job.
If you desire a little bit of crunch on top of your bowl of ice cream, want to go all in on cheat day with even more chocolate or candies, or simply need a way to elevate the boring tub of vanilla ice cream in the back of your freezer for tonight's dinner party, Trader Joe's has you covered. Now, we're not talking about the obvious ice cream toppings like hot fudge, diced strawberries, or even a squirt of whipped cream. The store has even more ways to add to your next dessert.
We sought out popular Trader Joe's products that can elevate ice cream without the usual toppings like freeze-dried fruits, candies, and flavorful cookies. Read on for our top picks of the best ice cream toppings you can throw in the basket during your next TJ's shopping haul.
Speculoos Cookie Butter
If you haven't tried this cult-favorite spread before, think of Speculoos Cookie Butter as a cross between a snickerdoodle and a Biscoff cookie with the texture of peanut butter. There are creamy and crunchy options depending on your textural desire. TJ's even has a Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream if you want a double dose of the flavor.
Purchase the Speculoos Cookie Butter at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
One of the most popular sweet treats from Trader Joe's is its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Peanut butter and chocolate go hand in hand, so grab a small bag or larger container of these treats, or opt for the milk chocolate version if that's your thing. Chop them up into bite-sized pieces, then sprinkle them on peanut butter ice cream or chocolate ice cream with melted peanut butter.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups at Trader Joe's for $5.99.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Another go-to Trader Joe's snack is these Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. This TJ's find offers a salty, sweet, and crunchy element to your favorite ice cream. Not to mention, it will add a little protein. Peanut butter ice cream is the obvious choice from this ice cream topping or go with a rich chocolate ice cream to contrast with the saltiness of the pretzels.
Purchase the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets at Trader Joe's for $2.69.
Tiny Fruity Cuties Cereal
Trader Joe's Tiny Fruity Cuties Cereal could be your new favorite topping. The cereal will add crunch to your ice cream sundae, along with citrusy and fruity flavors. Strawberry ice cream, like TJ's version, seems like a no-brainer to pair the topping with, or try a fruit-forward sorbet.
Purchase the Tiny Fruity Cuties Cereal at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces
Another fruity find that can give an extra flair to ice cream is Freeze Dried Strawberries. It's the perfect topping to add to strawberry ice cream to dial up the fruit flavor, add a fruity twist to pistachio ice cream, or contrast a rich, chocolate flavor. The product doesn't have added sugars, so it won't be too sweet — plus it'll add some crunch.
Purchase the Freeze Dried Strawberries at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Celebration Cake Pretzels
If you like birthday cake-flavored ice cream, Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Pretzels with a vanilla coating could turn simple vanilla ice cream into just that with a touch of crunch and salt too. To make it happen, crush or chop up the pretzels for balanced bites and sprinkle them on top of the bowl or cone of ice cream. The pretzels already have sprinkles, but you could add even more for colorful flare.
Purchase the Celebration Cake Pretzels at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies
Cookies are an easy ingredient to add sweetness, crunch, and more flavor to any ice cream flavor. TJ's Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies can do just that, while adding colorful sprinkles that often go on top of ice cream anyway. The buttery flavor of the cookies will pair well with most any flavor, but we think vanilla or strawberry will really let them shine.
Purchase the Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes
The next Trader Joe's product that should be on top of ice cream is its Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes. It's ideal if you like those trendy cereal milk flavors that have popped up at ice cream shops in recent years. Grab your sharpest knife, chop it up to your desired size, then add it to vanilla ice cream for a sweet-and-salty dessert.
Purchase the Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Crispy Dried Watermelon
For the fruity ice cream fans, Trader Joe's Crispy Dried Watermelon is a must-have for your upcoming ice cream social. Any type of sorbet, like Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Sorbet, would pair well with this dried fruit, or try vanilla, coconut, or any fruity flavor of ice cream. Just scoop your ice cream and sprinkle on some crispy dried watermelon for a fruity blast of flavor.
Purchase the Crispy Dried Watermelon at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Gone Berry Crazy! Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces
Trader Joe's frozen Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces can be dessert on its own. But these strawberries also complement the simplest of flavors like vanilla and add a fruity touch and crunch at the top of each bite. You probably want to chop them up then sprinkle them on your scoops, but it won't take much effort.
Purchase Gone Berry Crazy! at Trader Joe's for $3.29.
Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Slices
Are you a fan of banana splits? Well, TJ's Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Slices can help make that happen if you don't have fresh bananas in the kitchen. Try this topping on strawberry, vanilla, or chocolate ice cream, then add crushed nuts, whipped cream, hot fudge, and a cherry. Your banana split-style bowl of ice cream is ready to eat in no time.
Purchase Gone Bananas! at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters will boost your next bowl of ice cream. This decadent sweet treat can turn a plain flavor into a Ben & Jerry's-style, candy-loaded scoop in a jiffy. Packed with pieces of brownies, cookies, caramel, and sea salt, the crunchy, chewy bites will be delicious folded into your ice cream when the sweet tooth really hits.
Purchase the Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters at Trader Joe's for $3.99.