12 Keebler Cookies, Ranked

If you think of Keebler, you might remember those adorable elves in their tree factory who make all the cookies. I remember seeing the commercials as a kid, so I always found Keebler more whimsical than other brands. It doesn't hurt that my grandma always had some Keebler cookies in her pantry, and that memory prompted this taste test. I wanted to try as many of the elf-made cookies as possible to see how everything stacks up and whether anything is a worthy purchase for your cabinets, too. There were some mixed results from the dozen options, but I'd love to stock up on a couple of top picks.

The cookie's taste primarily determines my ranking, but texture occasionally factors in too. I was looking for a flavorful, balanced treat that was enjoyable to eat. I didn't want something cloying or boring; it was also important that they hit the flavor profiles they are advertised as. Some of these are excellent, and rival those of other popular brands; others are sleeper hits I've never heard of, and others are best avoided. Come with me to figure out which Keebler cookies you should stock up on and some you should leave behind in the cookie aisle. There are many popular types of cookies, and Keebler offers an interesting selection from chocolate chip to shortbread and beyond. I did not try every Keebler cookie, so this is not an exhaustive list, but it covers a solid portion of them. Let's get snacking!