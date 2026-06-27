Repurpose Old Cutting Boards Into The Ultimate Paper Towel Holder With This Hack

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Wooden cutting boards are durable, but they don't last forever. You can restore cutting boards when you spot signs like discoloration, dryness, and shallow knife marks. But eventually, deeper knife grooves and cracks show up, and that's when bacteria can get in — so it's time to move onto a new board. That doesn't mean you should toss the old one. You can't use it to prepare food anymore, but it can take on a second life in decor and organization. There are plenty of ways to repurpose old kitchen items; doing so is eco-friendly, affordable, and creative. A DIY project involving cutting boards will solve your paper towel storage problems and look farmhouse-chic.

This craft creates a paper towel holder with a shelf. You need two old cutting boards, a wood plank for the base, a dowel, and an adhesive like Gorilla waterproof wood glue. The cutting boards will be standing with their holes at the top. Glue the base between them along the bottom inner side of each. Slide the dowel through the holes and voila: paper towel holder, plus shelf.

You can find crafter's wood planks for about $1.25 each at Dollar Tree, as well as wooden dowels. If you're using boards that don't have holes, measure and mark where you'll place them centered at the top. Measure the diameter of your dowel and drill holes in each board big enough to slide the dowel in and out for easy paper towel roll swaps.