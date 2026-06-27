Repurpose Old Cutting Boards Into The Ultimate Paper Towel Holder With This Hack
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Wooden cutting boards are durable, but they don't last forever. You can restore cutting boards when you spot signs like discoloration, dryness, and shallow knife marks. But eventually, deeper knife grooves and cracks show up, and that's when bacteria can get in — so it's time to move onto a new board. That doesn't mean you should toss the old one. You can't use it to prepare food anymore, but it can take on a second life in decor and organization. There are plenty of ways to repurpose old kitchen items; doing so is eco-friendly, affordable, and creative. A DIY project involving cutting boards will solve your paper towel storage problems and look farmhouse-chic.
This craft creates a paper towel holder with a shelf. You need two old cutting boards, a wood plank for the base, a dowel, and an adhesive like Gorilla waterproof wood glue. The cutting boards will be standing with their holes at the top. Glue the base between them along the bottom inner side of each. Slide the dowel through the holes and voila: paper towel holder, plus shelf.
You can find crafter's wood planks for about $1.25 each at Dollar Tree, as well as wooden dowels. If you're using boards that don't have holes, measure and mark where you'll place them centered at the top. Measure the diameter of your dowel and drill holes in each board big enough to slide the dowel in and out for easy paper towel roll swaps.
Upgrading and using your cutting board paper towel rack
When your project is done, you'll have a paper towel holder that looks like it cost a pretty penny. It's an example of how kitchen decor doubles as a useful necessity. As kitchen design trends continue to lean more vintage-centric and personalized, this piece ticks all the right boxes. Simultaneously, it's an organization hack that saves counter space — use the bottom shelf for cups, canisters of cooking utensils, a box of tea bags, or whatever makes the most sense for you to have in that spot. More decor also works here, like small plants.
You can always upgrade this DIY, too. Add another shelf, or a crafter's wooden tray for more organized storage. Glue a Dollar Tree house-shaped mail holder to one side for added — and super charming — storage. Paint the cutting boards, or glue on trims like ribbon or gingham. If you have old frames that are the right size, pop out the glass and backing and glue them horizontally between the cutting boards to "frame" whatever you place on the shelf or shelves, adding another artful twist.
This holder is sturdy, useful, and uniquely stylish. You'll love using it, especially when it comes full circle: Did you know one of the easiest ways to keep a cutting board from sliding around while you're chopping is to place a slightly damp paper towel under it? Grab a sheet from your handmade holder and place it under your new cutting board while meal prepping.