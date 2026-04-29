Don't Toss That Old Wooden Cutting Board — Here's How To Restore It

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If you've got an old wooden cutting board lying around, think twice before you throw it out. As an indispensable kitchen tool that receives regular use, wear and tear is inevitable, but in many cases a little restoration can go a long way to prolong its life. Though they don't last forever, a properly maintained wooden cutting board is a safe alternative to plastic cutting boards, which aren't as safe as you think, serving your chopping, slicing, and food prep needs for up to ten years. But first, you have to determine if it's actually salvageable or not, which comes down to health and safety.

Cutting boards can be a breeding ground for bacteria, which is not readily visible to the naked eye. Some clear red flags that your board is not worth saving are cracks, splits, and deep knife grooves — all excellent places for microbes to lodge. Mold, extreme warping, permanent discoloration, and odors that won't go away with cleaning are also signs that it may be time to formally retire the cutting board.

However, things like minor warping, discoloration, odor, an excessively dry appearance, a little softness to the touch (as if wet), and shallow knife grooves and marks can be remedied. Take in the severity of the damage and use your best judgement, erring on the side of caution. Once you've determined your wooden cutting board is probably a candidate for restoration, the process can be both fun and rewarding.