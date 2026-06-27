Skip Deep Dish And Try This Beloved Midwest Pizza Style Instead

Residents of Illinois have no shortage of options when it comes to ordering pizzas. While many outside the state may be familiar with deep-dish-style pizza, others may be acquainted with tavern-style pies. A third option delights locals by combining two favorites in one: spaghetti and pizza. Spaghetti pizza may sound like a radical idea, but for those who have tried it, the reviews are generally positive. Sterling's Angelo's Pizzeria is credited with the concept. "I've never heard of such a thing until I came here," wrote an Angelo's customer on TripAdvisor.

After the pizza dough is rolled and covered in tomato sauce, al dente spaghetti noodles are spread across the surface. Recipes can vary, with some restaurants adding mozzarella on top of the spaghetti and others using spaghetti itself as the pizza base. Purists maintain that only spaghetti should be on top of these pizzas. Some critics remark that the combination of spaghetti and pizza is an abomination, but the number of customers ordering this specific pizza suggests otherwise. "I'm not sure how to feel about this," one user wrote on Instagram.