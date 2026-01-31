I Made Spaghetti In Every Way Possible. One Way Reigns Supreme

I've been a food writer for almost 30 years, so you can imagine how many times I've cooked spaghetti. Let's assume I've prepared pasta once per week — and I can assure you, I don't relegate pasta to once per week, I'm Italian — that equates to more than 1,560 instances. Over the last three decades, I've tried countless techniques for cooking the long, twisty noodles: I've boiled the strands in salted, unsalted, and olive oil-spiked water; I've gone old school and filled the pot with plain water; I've tried newer recommendations that suggest reducing how much water your put in your pasta pot so much that it barely covers the pasta; and I've also dabbled with the cold start method of cooking.

All the cooking methods above worked just fine — the pasta was always al dente and the starchy pasta water was nice to have on hand in case I wanted to stretch or loosen my sauce. But I found a completely different technique that worked much better: cooking my spaghetti directly in the sauce. It's practically the only way I cook my pasta now, yielding perfectly tender and ultra-flavorful pasta every time, with just one pan to clean.