Here's How Much Water You Should Put In Your Pasta Pot, According To Alton Brown

If you've learned to hold on to your pasta water after boiling, there is a good chance you have Alton Brown to thank for that bit of wisdom. Through his many years as an author and the host of Food Network's "Good Eats," Brown helped pioneer a science-based approach to cooking that has enriched home cooks everywhere. Its led to unusual but amazing suggestions like adding mayo and water to scrambled eggs before cooking. But Brown has also helped teach Americans something many Italians already knew: that part of the secret to good pasta lies in the water. More specifically, Brown knows that one way to get the most from your pasta water is not overfilling your pot.

A piece of old conventional wisdom with pasta was that you needed to use plenty of water to make sure the pasta doesn't stick together. But that's exactly the kind of myth Brown was made for busting. One of Brown's best tips for cooking pasta is that you only need to fill your pot enough to cover the pasta. In fact you can pour your pasta in first, then add the water until the pasta is submerged — because another tip from Brown is starting your pasta in cold water. Not only does this save water, but it means the water will boil faster. And when your pasta is done cooking the leftover water will have a much higher concentration of starch — which is what makes pasta water so valuable.