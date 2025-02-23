Alton Brown's 10 Best Tips For Cooking Pasta

When Alton Brown first appeared on our television screens in "Good Eats" way back in 1999, he very quickly amassed a serious fan base. He gave us a crash course in not only cooking but also in science, and it's been a wild ride. Over the course of his career, Brown's tips have included ways to make your morning coffee even better, and he's shared the unexpected ingredient that will elevate your favorite tomato soup. (Spoiler alert: It's orange juice.)

Advertisement

Even he isn't perfect, though. It turns out that Brown has one recipe that he considers his worst, and that's his slow cooker lasagna. And we get it. Lasagna can be tough to get right. Noodles can be too soft or too hard. The lasagna can cook unevenly, and the texture can just be pretty awful. That can happen any time you're making pasta, but fortunately for us, Brown has had years to perfect his pasta game, and he's shared his tips with the world.

Surprisingly, some of his wisdom seemingly flies in the face of everything you may have been taught about cooking pasta, but isn't that why we're all fans of his? He's doing all the experimenting in the kitchen so we don't have to. The result is that he's come up with some easy, almost-foolproof ways to guarantee your spicy penne arrabiata is going to be a family favorite, and your chicken pasta salad is going to be the star of the backyard barbecue.

Advertisement