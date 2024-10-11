The Staple Protein That Makes Your Pasta Taste Like Sunday Brunch
Steak and eggs. Bacon and eggs. Potatoes and eggs. When you think of quintessential brunch foods, there's likely one ingredient that keeps popping up: eggs, of course! So if you're a fan of a little breakfast-for-dinner action (or vice versa), there should be nothing stopping you from experimenting with pasta and eggs.
Unexpected? Maybe. Unheard of? Absolutely not. After all, one of our favorite staple spaghetti dishes — a good ol' spaghetti carbonara — famously incorporates eggs into its preparation, and given its additional toppings of cheese and pancetta, it's practically a bacon, egg, and cheese in a bowl. You can even add bits of sausage to your carbonara to give it a meaty morning upgrade. However, that's not the only way you can give it a brunch-ready twist.
Our suggestion? Elevate the eggy flavor of your carbonara by throwing a fried, soft-boiled, or poached egg on top. Not only will the extra protein provide a filling bite, but the consistency of the yolk will act to make your cheesy pasta plate even creamier, while the bits of egg white will provide a soft, textural contrast to the meat and noodles. Plus, there's no denying the appetizing satisfaction that comes with breaking open a soft yolk and mixing it into your dish. You might want to get your phone out, because when it comes to a soft egg on pasta, Instagram-worthy is an understatement.
Other yummy ideas for combining eggs and pasta
Of course, carbonara isn't the only pasta dish you can bulk up with the addition of eggs. Add a runny yolk to a pasta primavera for a veggie-packed option, or throw a poached egg on top of a cacio e pepe to turn the simple dish of pecorino and pepper into a creamy masterpiece. You can even try the four-ingredient breakfast pasta dish that has gone viral on TikTok, which simply calls for buttered noodles, eggs, and a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning. Brilliant.
And if you're craving that classic pairing of pasta and red sauce, you'll love combining your noodles with shakshuka, the Middle Eastern breakfast favorite that features eggs poached in saucy tomatoes. Coming complete with a kick of spices like cumin, paprika, sumac, and coriander, pasta-fied shakshuka is the perfect hybrid creation that can be eaten morning or night, and it's certainly more exciting than your typical spaghetti marinara.
There are also ways to combine eggs and pasta that make eggs the star of the show. Case(s) in point? You can whip up an Italian-inspired egg scramble that sees noodles added to the mix, or use up last night's leftover pasta by turning it into a hearty egg frittata. You may also take a page from actor-slash-foodie Stanley Tucci by giving your farfalle the breakfast casserole treatment– just add eggs before cooking to end up with a thick and hearty bake that's sure to turn any brunch on its head. Simply put, the delicious possibilities are endless.