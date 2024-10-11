The Staple Protein That Makes Your Pasta Taste Like Sunday Brunch

Steak and eggs. Bacon and eggs. Potatoes and eggs. When you think of quintessential brunch foods, there's likely one ingredient that keeps popping up: eggs, of course! So if you're a fan of a little breakfast-for-dinner action (or vice versa), there should be nothing stopping you from experimenting with pasta and eggs.

Unexpected? Maybe. Unheard of? Absolutely not. After all, one of our favorite staple spaghetti dishes — a good ol' spaghetti carbonara — famously incorporates eggs into its preparation, and given its additional toppings of cheese and pancetta, it's practically a bacon, egg, and cheese in a bowl. You can even add bits of sausage to your carbonara to give it a meaty morning upgrade. However, that's not the only way you can give it a brunch-ready twist.

Our suggestion? Elevate the eggy flavor of your carbonara by throwing a fried, soft-boiled, or poached egg on top. Not only will the extra protein provide a filling bite, but the consistency of the yolk will act to make your cheesy pasta plate even creamier, while the bits of egg white will provide a soft, textural contrast to the meat and noodles. Plus, there's no denying the appetizing satisfaction that comes with breaking open a soft yolk and mixing it into your dish. You might want to get your phone out, because when it comes to a soft egg on pasta, Instagram-worthy is an understatement.