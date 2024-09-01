Give Your Breakfast Egg Scramble An Italian Twist And Add Pasta

Soft and fluffy scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple, but pasta? Not so much. And yet, there's no good reason not to pair these two together in your morning meal. Scrambled eggs provide plenty of protein, and they're often paired with a carb such as toast or potatoes. When you go with pasta instead, you're simply using this new ingredient as the carb factor, and giving your breakfast an Italian twist in the process.

The type of pasta you choose all depends on what kind of breakfast you're looking for. If you want the pasta to sit in the background as more of a base for your eggs, go with a smaller variety like orzo, ditalini, or macaroni. In this case, your dish will end up more like a scoopable bowl, and it's easy to incorporate mix-ins in a similar way. Otherwise, if you really want to feel like you're eating pasta for breakfast, go with something a little more substantial such as spaghetti, linguine, bucatini, or your favorite short noodle. Either way, the added ingredient will bulk up your meal and leave the door open for further enhancing the Italian factor.