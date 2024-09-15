The One Addition That Turns Carbonara Into A Hearty Breakfast Pasta Dish

If your morning meals are stuck in the same old rotation of toast and yogurt, it's time to switch them up. There's no good reason you have to strictly eat breakfast foods in the a.m., and pasta is here to prove it. We already know that scrambled eggs and noodles can be a match made in heaven, but that's not the only way you can enjoy these carbs first thing in the morning. If you're a carbonara fan but want to make this dish feel a little more like breakfast, you just need to add one key ingredient: sausage.

As you probably know, guanciale is the traditional meat normally used in spaghetti carbonara (although you can also substitute it out for pancetta). But when you deploy sausage instead, you instantly transition this meal from a classic dinner dish to something that can be eaten first thing in the morning. Despite the fact that it may appear drastically different from guanciale, sausage can fulfill many of the same requirements — namely, it's typically still salty, pretty high in fat (which gives it delicious flavor), and has a decent bite to it. Plus, if you don't want to lose the Italian feel of the pasta, you can use a tasty Italian sausage here.