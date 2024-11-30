12 Myths About Pasta You Can Stop Believing

Pasta is a home cook's savior because, in a couple of minutes, you can have a delicious and hearty meal ready and feed a couple of people while you're at it. There are so many pasta shapes to choose from, and even fussy eaters and children can find pasta they love. There are also endless ways to serve it. Sauces can be just as quick to whip up while your pasta boils, or you can opt for a store-bought one for days when you're tired and can't be bothered. Either way, there are so many ways to cook pasta that it's hard not to love it.

I'm a recipe developer and pasta enthusiast, making at least two pasta meals a week. Having traveled to Italy, I've taken classes and dined on some of the most delicious yet simple pasta dishes there are. I've also encountered the strongly held beliefs about pasta in Italy, learned that a whole lot of things I thought to be true were wrong, and kept a thing or two that the people I met there might cringe about. Ultimately, everyone has their own way of perfecting their pasta, and there is more than one way to go about it. However, there are also some long-held beliefs about how to best cook pasta that have been debunked. Here are some myths about pasta you can stop believing.