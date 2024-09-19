The Myth You Should Stop Believing Every Time You Cook Pasta

López-Alt is not alone in his expeditions on the pasta-cooking frontier. Food scientists ranging from Harold McGee to Alton Brown have tinkered with similar methods. Brown even found that starting the pasta in cold water won't compromise its texture once it's cooked and drained.

And despite potential outcry from many a Sicilian grandmother, cooking your rigatoni or ditalini in a smaller measurement of water is not only a valid method, it can actually improve your pasta sauce. Why? As López-Alt notes, using a more modest quantity of water will yield starchier pasta water, which is a huge plus. Starchy, foggy pasta water has the potential to elevate any pasta dish from average to restaurant-worthy. It will smooth out your pasta sauce while adding creaminess, creating a velvety, glossy texture that will cling to your pasta. There's a reason why Italian cook Nadia Munno (a.k.a. The Pasta Queen) so often refers to the starchy goodness as "tears of the gods."

And there are other benefits: Think of all those quarts of pasta water that will inevitably cascade into your kitchen drain once you've strained your pasta. Sure, maybe you've reserved a cup or two of pasta water for the reasons above, but the rest is generally wasted. So cutting back can help slightly diminish water waste. Tastier pasta and more sustainable water consumption? Not a bad deal.