Buffet Customer Habits That Annoy Employees More Than Anything Else

When you've got a supersized appetite or want to get your money's worth from a restaurant, you may choose to visit a buffet. After all, the rows upon rows of freshly prepared dishes, pristine displays of desserts, and flat fee you're guaranteed to pay are all tempting. Now, if you're really a buffet fan, you might consider checking out the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every state. But before you strap on the old feed bag and chow down, you may want to know what not to do the next time you visit an all-you-can-eat spot.

I've worked in multiple restaurants over the years, including five years serving at an all-you-can-eat buffet establishment. During that time, I collected more than a handful of instances of annoying customer behavior, and can say with a certain degree of authority that these 10 customer habits are hated by buffet employees more than anything else.

While there are certain customer habits every restaurant server hates (and some of those definitely made this list), there are some more unique behaviors that are the special territory of buffet restaurant employees only. So before you load up your plate, check out what not to do on your next visit to a buffet.