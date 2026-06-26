7 Best Coffee Beans For Homemade Cold Brew

Friends, I have some sad news — it's officially time to put the mugs and coffee pot away for the summer. Skyrocketing temperatures make the classic morning cup of hot coffee downright unpleasant to consume. (I know, I'm in mourning, too.) But fortunately, coffee aficionados of old invented cold brew as a way to get your warm-weather caffeine fix. I couldn't be more grateful.

Of course, you can buy cold brew concentrate from any number of retailers, but that robs you of the particular satisfaction that comes from perfecting a home brew. In other words, I certainly don't blame you if you want to take matters into your own hands this season. You'll need an at-home cold brewing system (which really doesn't have to be as complicated as it sounds) and, crucially, you'll need the right beans.

News flash: You may not want to use your favorite beans to make cold brew. I certainly don't. While I'm a light-roast gal most of the year, I switch to darker roasts as the weather changes; this year in particular, I've been doing some experimenting by making cold brew out of different beans I've had on hand. To pick some of the best beans for your summer cold brews, Jackson McAdoo of Dawn Cafe and I put our heads together and came up with some stellar picks. We're both longtime baristas, so don't worry — you're in good hands.