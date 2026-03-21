The Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Concentrate, According To A Coffee Expert
Store-bought cold brew concentrate can make your morning coffee a whole lot easier. All that's required is adding water or milk (or both), along with a handful of ice, and you're one step closer to being caffeinated. But not all store-bought versions of this instant coffee staple are up to par; in fact, there's only one that truly takes the cake when it comes to flavor and versatility. We spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a former barista and the founder of Home Coffee Expert, and he shared what he believes is the absolute best store-bought cold brew coffee concentrate for making the best cold brew at home.
"La Colombe Cold Brew concentrate is the most versatile store-bought cold brew concentrate we have tried," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "It works well on its own or with creamer and other flavors." La Colombe Cold Brew's concentrate comes in a 32 ounce bottle, and it has 230 milligrams of caffeine per prepared serving. It's not common that a cold brew concentrate tastes good on its own, so this speaks volumes to both its quality and flavor.
Many shoppers on La Colombe's website agree, writing that this cold brew concentrate is excellent and a total coffee staple. One shopper wrote, "Most concentrates are bitter but this one is smooth and rich." Beyond making a great-tasting cold brew, a few mention that this product also works well in espresso martinis and protein shakes. One shopper said they enjoy it year-round by making it with hot water in the winter and cold water in the summer.
This instant cold brew brand takes the cake
If you haven't got enough room in your fridge for a jug of cold brew concentrate, instant cold brew might be your new favorite thing. Instant cold brew is just like instant coffee since it dissolves in water, only it's made by freeze-drying cold brew coffee; all you need to do is add water. Matt Woodburn-Simmonds says he prefers Jot's instant cold brew. "It's more balanced with brighter fruit notes," he explains. Unfortunately, you won't find this brand in any supermarket, as it's only available on its online store.
If you can't get your hands on a container of Jot's, Woodburn-Simmonds has a few tips for what he looks for when purchasing an instant cold brew. "The process of making the instant cold brew is the most important thing," he explains. "You need the coffee freeze-dried as quickly as possible to try to avoid issues with taste." He recommends looking for brands that talk about their process specifically, rather than an instant cold brew that's more vague about their process.
Overall, he recommends trying to avoid massive coffee brands and to focus on smaller producers, if you're able to find them. This might be difficult, since cold brew concentrate and instant cold brew are more niche coffee products, but they are worth searching for to find your next best cup of coffee.