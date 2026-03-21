The Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Concentrate, According To A Coffee Expert

Store-bought cold brew concentrate can make your morning coffee a whole lot easier. All that's required is adding water or milk (or both), along with a handful of ice, and you're one step closer to being caffeinated. But not all store-bought versions of this instant coffee staple are up to par; in fact, there's only one that truly takes the cake when it comes to flavor and versatility. We spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a former barista and the founder of Home Coffee Expert, and he shared what he believes is the absolute best store-bought cold brew coffee concentrate for making the best cold brew at home.

"La Colombe Cold Brew concentrate is the most versatile store-bought cold brew concentrate we have tried," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "It works well on its own or with creamer and other flavors." La Colombe Cold Brew's concentrate comes in a 32 ounce bottle, and it has 230 milligrams of caffeine per prepared serving. It's not common that a cold brew concentrate tastes good on its own, so this speaks volumes to both its quality and flavor.

Many shoppers on La Colombe's website agree, writing that this cold brew concentrate is excellent and a total coffee staple. One shopper wrote, "Most concentrates are bitter but this one is smooth and rich." Beyond making a great-tasting cold brew, a few mention that this product also works well in espresso martinis and protein shakes. One shopper said they enjoy it year-round by making it with hot water in the winter and cold water in the summer.