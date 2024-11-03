Is Nespresso's Coffee Mold-Free?

Do you know that 45% of commercial coffee contains Ochratoxin A? The mycotoxin is released by mold and is both carcinogenic and immunotoxic. Choosing mold-free beans is about staying safe; however, Healthline is keen to stress that the amount consumed from coffee is likely to be within safe levels. So, where exactly do you stand with Nespresso? In theory, Nespresso's coffee should be mold-free, as it uses hermetically sealed aluminum capsules to ensure long-lasting freshness. Hermetic sealing involves creating an air-tight environment — removing oxygen, which is a necessary presence for mold. It additionally prevents exposure to humidity, a famous catalyst for rapid mold growth.

While we can't guarantee Nespresso coffee is mold-free (the website is vague around specific mycotoxin-preventing processes), the sealing process is a big green flag. The whole journey of a coffee bean has multiple opportunities for a sneaky spore or two to develop, though, from cherry growth to drying and roasting. It can even be present in the soil at coffee farms, which is why a close relationship with producers is a must for coffee bean companies. Be mindful of your own potential hiccups too; ensure you know what to do if there's mold in your Nespresso machine and learn how long you can store ground coffee before it starts to go stale.