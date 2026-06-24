6 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items You Can Find Alternatives For At Other Stores

Any Trader Joe's fan knows the company is notorious for discontinuing favorites fast and without notice. One day, you see an item in a store, but then you can never find it again. You'll never know when it'll occur, but you'll never forget when it happens to a beloved item. It can be jarring and surprising, but Trader Joe's does it time and again. The company has been selling various foods and drinks since 1967, so there are plenty of discontinued TJ's products out there over the decades.

But we wanted to find some options with passable alternatives you can currently find at other grocery stores. No, they are not the exact same product, but they can satisfy a craving in a pinch. We wanted to avoid calling them dupes because true fans know their cherished item isn't always (if ever) replicable. Because of that caveat, this list is pretty short, but you might find an appealing alternative or new brand to try. There are many items we wish we could get back, so these swaps will have to do.