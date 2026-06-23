These 6 Chocolate Bars Make A Cracker Barrel Visit Worth It

Heading to the Cracker Barrel store is a big part of the restaurant's appeal. The gift shop is like a time capsule, offering retro candies you can buy before sitting down to order or on your way out the door. Unlike the typical candy displays found in grocery stores, Cracker Barrel's selection embraces the past with displays of vintage bars and hard-to-find candies that older generations quickly recognize. Some of the bars deliver the same flavor and texture of yesteryear and offer a taste of the past. Others may be a newer brand, but are placed in wrapping that could be mistaken for an old-timer's favorite.

The chocolates on display from store to store may vary according to location and availability, but we've compiled a list of some you should keep an eye out for. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to snack on during the car ride home or you have your heart set on a classic favorite, it's helpful to know what to look for before you walk through the door.