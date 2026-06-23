These 6 Chocolate Bars Make A Cracker Barrel Visit Worth It
Heading to the Cracker Barrel store is a big part of the restaurant's appeal. The gift shop is like a time capsule, offering retro candies you can buy before sitting down to order or on your way out the door. Unlike the typical candy displays found in grocery stores, Cracker Barrel's selection embraces the past with displays of vintage bars and hard-to-find candies that older generations quickly recognize. Some of the bars deliver the same flavor and texture of yesteryear and offer a taste of the past. Others may be a newer brand, but are placed in wrapping that could be mistaken for an old-timer's favorite.
The chocolates on display from store to store may vary according to location and availability, but we've compiled a list of some you should keep an eye out for. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to snack on during the car ride home or you have your heart set on a classic favorite, it's helpful to know what to look for before you walk through the door.
Hershey's Chocolate
Cracker Barrel is known for stocking nostalgic candy, so even with all of the Hershey's bar flavors available, its vintage-style packaging makes this bar a favorite buy. Hershey's has teamed up with Cracker Barrel to release treats such as the Golden Almond bar to sell in the restaurant's Old Country Store. Customers have also scored giant 3-pound chocolate bars and enjoy choosing from milk chocolate and milk chocolate with almonds chocolate bars.
Hammond's Chocolate
Hammond's chocolate bars stand out on store displays with their colorful, aesthetic packaging and unique flavor options. Cracker Barrel customers have spotted More S'mores in the Cracker Barrel store as a seasonal special item. This particular flavor is ideal for sneaking into baking projects, upgrading a batch of homemade s'mores, or simply enjoyed as a post-meal treat.
Mr. Goodbar
Also owned by Hershey, Mr. Goodbar is a classic that combines smooth milk chocolate with crunchy peanuts. This is a taste from the past that is very much still relevant. The combination of salty peanuts and sweet chocolate is part of the reason this Hershey's staple has lasted for a century.
100 Grand
In addition to finding giant Snickers and extra-large Reese's cups, picking up a 100 Grand candy bar at Cracker Barrel can help you feel like a million bucks. Launched in the 1960s, this familiar brand offers a sweet treat to many. With chewy caramel, crispy rice, and milk chocolate in one bar, this is the kind of flavor and texture combination that can quickly brighten an afternoon.
Whatchamacallit
Candy lovers are thrilled to see Whatchamacallit tucked into Cracker Barrel displays. The candy can be tricky to track down, but the playfully named treat rewards keen shoppers with layers of caramel and peanut-flavored crisps tucked inside of a chocolate coating. These bars make an excellent addition to any candy-crazed shopping spree.
Milka Chocolate
Made with alpine milk, Milka is a creamy chocolate delight hailing from Germany. The smooth chocolate is made with hazelnut cream for a distinct taste and texture. Much to the delight of visitors, this European product has been spotted at Cracker Barrel and is a chocolate worth looking for during your next stroll through the market area.