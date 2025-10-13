The Best Popular German Candy We Tried Is A Creamy Chocolate Delight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Germany has a beloved culinary culture that has certainly garnered popularity in the United States. Beer gardens, brats and sauerkraut, and Bavarian soft pretzels with beer cheese are as well known here as they are in Deutschland. But while German candy might not be on your radar, it really should be. After tasting our way through 9 popular German candies, Milka chocolate bars are the creamy chocolate delight that should be on any chocoholic's radar.

Originating in Switzerland, Milka has been a German-manufactured brand since 1901. Still, Swiss chocolate is world famous, supplying some of our favorite chocolate brands like Lindt. Even more interesting is that Milka claims to use Alpine milk from the mountainous region that Germany shares with Switzerland. So, we weren't too surprised to see Milka at the top of our ranking. Milka has over 20 different flavors of chocolate bars, but we tried one of the most classic flavors: the dark chocolate Zartherb Extra Cocoa that contains 45% cocoa.

The hints of Alpine milk are clear, tempering the bitterness of dark chocolate while also giving each square a melt-in-your-mouth creamy texture. A quick glance at the simple ingredients list notes that this bar has clarified butter and hazelnut paste, contributing to the creamy consistency and the complexity of the dark chocolate; the cocoa flavor was pronounced enough to satisfy dark chocolate lovers but sweet and creamy enough to wow milk chocolate lovers as well. The quality of ingredients and craftsmanship that went into Milka chocolate made us savor each square.