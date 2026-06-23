The 6 Fast Food Chains Fans Say Have The Worst Customer Service
Have you noticed that the service at many fast food chains isn't, well, all that good? We can confirm you're not making it up; it's a thing. In 2024, a report by Chatmeter found that more people than ever are complaining about wait times and negative interactions with staff at fast food chains.
We can't say we're surprised by the findings. When we recently scoured Reddit for the fast food chains that fans say have the worst customer service, several of the biggest names in the industry came up. From the golden arches to the home of the Whopper, people feel that servers are rude, wait times are too long, and their complaints aren't taken seriously.
Keep reading to find out which of the chains were the worst offenders. But first, a little spoiler: In some cases, the issue is far more complicated than it seems. Sometimes, disorganization or rudeness might be due to issues like poor management, understaffing, and low pay.
Tim Hortons
Canadian chain Tim Hortons — which also has a big presence in the U.S., of course — certainly has its fans (our taste-tester loves its Old Fashioned Glazed donuts, for example), but lately it's been getting a fair amount of heat for bad customer service. Like, really, really bad customer service. In fact, in a Reddit comment that got 1,600 reactions, one person called the chain an "absolute dumpster fire of food, coffee, and service."
The worst part for many is letting go of what Tim Hortons used to be, which was a friendly fast food chain with good coffee. But now, not only has the coffee worsened, but people say they have experienced rude servers who don't seem to know what they're doing. "Why is almost every worker always rude and hate [it] when you ask for [a price] or just in general?" asked one person in the r/TimHortons subreddit.
Some have speculated whether the service at Tim Hortons has gone downhill since the chain was acquired by Burger King in 2014. And maybe they're right: Cost-cutting measures can lead to understaffing problems, which can lead to stress, which might come off as rude from a customer's point of view. "They got bought by a company in Brazil that also owns Burger King," said one Redditor. "So that meant less quality products and less quality service. I don't go to Tim Hortons anymore, and you shouldn't either."
McDonald's
Unless you live in American Samoa or the Virgin Islands, you're never that far from a McDonald's in the U.S. If a craving for a Big Mac or a Filet-O-Fish strikes, the likelihood is that one of the chain's more than 13,800 locations will be close by. But if you want good service with your fast food, fans say you shouldn't bet on it at McDonald's.
In fact, many customers say that lately, McDonald's workers have been getting orders wrong a lot of the time. "I have never seen such a universally disorganized company," declared one Reddit user in the r/AskReddit subreddit. "It's chaos, constantly, at every single one I've ever been in." People have theories about why the service is declining at McDonald's. Some say the chain is simply too busy a lot of the time, especially when workers are dealing with the drive-thru at the same time as the restaurant. Others believe it's laziness or workers not wanting to do their job properly.
The truth is probably a little more complicated, though. McDonald's operates on a franchise model, and sometimes, franchisees can fall down on people management skills. This can lead to high staff turnover, stress, and, you guessed it, bad service. Another problem is how complex things have become. Workers are no longer dealing with just the restaurant and the drive-thru, but also app orders, too. And when the app fails, and customers get angry, the employees are often in the firing line.
Burger King
There are many things to love about Burger King (our taste-tester is a big fan of the Texas Double Whopper, for instance), and there are many things to not love about the chain. Our taste tester is not a fan of the "drab" Rodeo Burger, in case you were wondering, and another of our reviewers seriously dislikes the chicken fries. But we're not here to talk about food, we're here to talk about customer service. And reader, it's not good.
There are multiple Reddit threads devoted to bad service at Burger King. The complaints are lengthy, but they include staff being rude and uncaring, not acknowledging long wait times, and not refunding orders when they get things wrong. The customer service team at the chain's corporate office has also been called out for being unhelpful. "Burger King is literally the worst when it comes to both food and customer service," said one Reddit user in the r/AskReddit subreddit. "Every time I've eaten from there, the food is always bad no matter which location. The employees simply don't care."
Again, people have speculated the reasons why this might be happening, but just like with McDonald's, plenty think it's down to poor management skills. Another thing that likely doesn't help? Not paying people enough. In April 2025, Burger King was sued for restricting worker mobility and suppressing wages. We're just saying.
Jack in the Box
We're just going to come out and say it: Jack in the Box doesn't have the best reputation. In fact, in 2025, when we ranked over 20 American burger chains, Jack in the Box came in last place. Ouch. Much of that ranking was to do with poor quality food and prices that are too high, but the chain doesn't have a great track record on customer service, either.
Some customers have claimed that they have found it increasingly hard to order at Jack in the Box, and when they try to complain to the higher-ups, they are met with radio silence. Basically, it's difficult to call, and emails go unanswered. And we're not talking about a few emails, but several years' worth. Seriously: More than one person has claimed that they have been contacting Jack in the Box for years on end about a refund with no luck. Others have found that when they pick up the phone, managers are equally uninterested in dealing with their gripes.
It's worth noting that, according to employees, Jack in the Box can be a challenging place to work. Many have said that, similar to customers, they have felt unsupported by those supposed to be in charge.
Popeyes
There are a few unwritten rules to know before you visit Popeyes. For example, don't make large orders at the drive-thru, don't expect plant-based options, and don't forget to ask for hot sauce if you want your food extra spicy. But another thing to remember? There's a good chance you won't get the best customer service of your life. In fact, many people say that Popeyes is the worst fast-food chain for customer service in the U.S.
"Popeyes prides itself on terrible customer service, it's like a metric they strive for," said one person in the r/Popeyes subreddit. And listen, we don't necessarily agree that that's true, of course, but we can't ignore the many complaints littering the internet over Popeyes customer service. In fact, some have said it's so bad, they've stopped going completely, while others have noted that at every location they've been to, the workers have been rude and slow.
Some have speculated on why it's so bad and landed on issues like understaffing and poor management. "Having traveled a bit in the U.S., I think [the bad service] is true everywhere," said one Redditor. "I guess it tells you how good their product is that they're still in business."
Wendy's
Wendy's has been struggling in 2026, and there are a few reasons why. Costs are going up thanks to inflation, for one, and there's been some high turnover in its highest positions. We'll hazard a guess that the fact that some customers have been put off by bad customer service in its restaurants probably isn't helping things either. In fact, according to many people, Wendy's is one of the worst offenders for terrible customer service. People say it's often slow, they run out of things frequently, and they're sometimes confronted by stressed-out workers who argue in front of the customers.
Fortunately for workers, many customers also seem to believe that it isn't usually the employee's fault. Some have speculated that the issue is due to chronic understaffing, for example, while others have pointed the finger at poor management and low pay. "Wendy's has been awful since COVID," said a Reddit user in the r/AskReddit thread. "They don't pay their employees so the customer service is always terrible."