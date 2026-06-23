The 6 Fast Food Chains Fans Say Have The Worst Customer Service

Have you noticed that the service at many fast food chains isn't, well, all that good? We can confirm you're not making it up; it's a thing. In 2024, a report by Chatmeter found that more people than ever are complaining about wait times and negative interactions with staff at fast food chains.

We can't say we're surprised by the findings. When we recently scoured Reddit for the fast food chains that fans say have the worst customer service, several of the biggest names in the industry came up. From the golden arches to the home of the Whopper, people feel that servers are rude, wait times are too long, and their complaints aren't taken seriously.

Keep reading to find out which of the chains were the worst offenders. But first, a little spoiler: In some cases, the issue is far more complicated than it seems. Sometimes, disorganization or rudeness might be due to issues like poor management, understaffing, and low pay.