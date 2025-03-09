The US State With The Most Tim Hortons Locations

If Boston is Dunkin' Donuts territory and Seattle is all about Starbucks, what geography correlates to Tim Hortons? The coffee conglomerate — which rivals even Dunkin' in its varied donut and coffee options — is a Canadian mainstay, but that's not to say the chain misses out on the United States market. In fact, one particular state lays claim to the country's highest number of Tim Hortons coffee shops. That state is The Empire State, which accounts for more than 200 Tim Hortons, according to data aggregator ScrapeHero.

Per Tim Hortons' website, locations of New York State Tim Hortons range from Syracuse to Staten Island to Potsdam. That means you'll be able to find at least one cafe whether you're visiting Western New York or sticking close to New York City. As for exact numbers, ScrapeHero counted 257 Tim Hortons in New York at large. That number accounts for nearly 40% of Tim Hortons in the entire country. Suffice it to say, New Yorkers are never far from a double double coffee — though you can always order the brand's instant coffee on Amazon.

Given New York State's proximity to Canada, the high concentration of Tim Hortons makes sense. After all, cities like Buffalo, Canton, and Rochester aren't far from the border. Other states with a palpable Tim Hortons presence, however, may be more surprising. The Canadian coffee chain, in actuality, spans the United States, with a presence in 14 additional states.