10 Chicken Chains Boomers Miss

While these 10 chicken chains may be gone from American culture, or nearly so, boomers are still not ready to let go of the "old times." If you ask anyone who's lived through the 1960s and '70s, they'll claim those years were the golden age of American fried chicken. It's a tall claim, yet there is evidence to back it. Colonel Sanders opened the door to the fried chicken phenomenon in the '30s, starting at a service station, and as soon as it hit success, everybody with a celebrity name and a "secret" recipe decided to join in.

The sensation grew so large throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, and even through the '80s and '90s, the American fast food landscape exploded with a range of ventures that felt regional and unique in their own way. Some of these chains expanded to hundreds of locations across multiple countries and became mainstays in the lives of those who grew up during that era. Some were backed by country music legends, by comedic icons, by NFL players, and some started for a good cause.

What they all had in common was that they fed a generation, the boomers who moved through school and first jobs, and dates, and family dinners, and summer vacations at these chains. Pages like Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit are full of comments from people who experienced these chains. Most of them are gone now, but the memories remain. Here are 10 such chicken chains boomers still talk about.