You May Have Forgotten Kenny Rogers Roasters, But It's Still Thriving Overseas

Longtime "Seinfeld" fans won't soon forget the iconic episode, "The Chicken Roaster," where Kramer (Michael Richards) gets hooked on Kenny Rogers' chicken. Falling on Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), he wails, "I need that chicken; I gotta have that chicken!" In another viral Comedy Central Roast, comedian Andy Samberg quipped, "Someone must have told the producer that this was a panel of Kenny Rogers Roasters, because you guys are a bunch of chickens." Indeed, in contemporary America, Kenny Rogers Roasters is largely preceded by its various media references. However, if you just dropped in to see what condition the condition was in, it turns out that Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurants still exist — just not in America.

The first Kenny Rogers Roasters opened in Florida in the early '90s, but today, the chain's presence is even larger in the Asia Pacific than in America, with over 200 individual locations across the continent. While the official KRR website doesn't list the chain's exact restaurant locations, it does share an infographic conveying Kenny Rogers Roasters' presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Phuket, the Philippines, Kuwait, Dubai, Bangladesh, India, and the Maldives. In fact, no KRR locations remain in the U.S. at all (despite the website's claim that the brand still has a presence there).

By 2008, nearly all U.S. stores had already closed. The last remaining KRR location was in a mall food court in Ontario, California, but has been shuttered since 2011. "It's a walk-up spot in the food court at Ontario Mills," one user on The Straight Dope message board wrote of the final U.S. KRR. "Not much there. The basics and a few tables."