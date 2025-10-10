This Once-Iconic 1980s Fried Chicken Chain Has Only 2 Locations Remaining

Back when TV commercials were something people timed their bathroom breaks to, you might remember seeing an ad or two starring Muhammad Ali boxing for a plate of fried chicken. Or perhaps you can drag forth memories of comic books featuring a little chef on the back of a wagon holding a plate of chicken by the name of Pioneer Pete. If you grew up in or grew up visiting California, specifically near Los Angeles, then you're probably remembering Pioneer Chicken, the one-time golden child of the Golden Coast.

Pioneer Chicken was the GOAT of West Coast chicken chains in the 1970s, '80s, and even into the '90s, and easily could have made our modern-day list of the 10 best fried chicken chains in the U.S. At the height of its popularity, there were close to 300 locations across the West Coast and brand deals pouring out to every big-name celebrity of the era. It became so iconic that it even spread across the Pacific to Indonesia, though there it's dubbed "California Fried Chicken" and not officially licensed. Today, in the U.S., there are only two locations left: one in the Bell Gardens neighborhood and another in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, which many say is a time capsule to the most famous chicken chain of its time.