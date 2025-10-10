This Once-Iconic 1980s Fried Chicken Chain Has Only 2 Locations Remaining
Back when TV commercials were something people timed their bathroom breaks to, you might remember seeing an ad or two starring Muhammad Ali boxing for a plate of fried chicken. Or perhaps you can drag forth memories of comic books featuring a little chef on the back of a wagon holding a plate of chicken by the name of Pioneer Pete. If you grew up in or grew up visiting California, specifically near Los Angeles, then you're probably remembering Pioneer Chicken, the one-time golden child of the Golden Coast.
Pioneer Chicken was the GOAT of West Coast chicken chains in the 1970s, '80s, and even into the '90s, and easily could have made our modern-day list of the 10 best fried chicken chains in the U.S. At the height of its popularity, there were close to 300 locations across the West Coast and brand deals pouring out to every big-name celebrity of the era. It became so iconic that it even spread across the Pacific to Indonesia, though there it's dubbed "California Fried Chicken" and not officially licensed. Today, in the U.S., there are only two locations left: one in the Bell Gardens neighborhood and another in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, which many say is a time capsule to the most famous chicken chain of its time.
What happened to Pioneer Chicken?
In 1961, founder Rick Kaufman opened the first "Pioneer Takeout" in LA's Echo Park. By the mid-to-late 1970s, Pioneer Chicken expanded rapidly to over 100 locations in California, serving everything from fried chicken strips to Orange Whip to fish 'n' chips. Throughout the '80s, it was featured in music videos, TV shows, comic books, and even partnered with studios like Universal Pictures to promote movies. By the late 1980s, the craze was dying down, and Pioneer Chicken was forced to file for bankruptcy (much like this other '80s chain that went bankrupt before Americans were ready for healthy fast food). In 1993, the brand was purchased by the same company that owned Popeyes, converting most locations, and by 1996, 268 of the Pioneer Chickens were gone.
In 2021, the Boyle Heights franchise owner retired, passing the Pioneer Chicken legacy to his children and grandchildren, who have made it their mission to revitalize the Pioneer Chicken name. Through the power of social media, Pioneer Chicken is making its presence and impact known by collaborating with modern-age celebrities like Food Beast, LA In a Minute, and Benny Blanco. While the Aguirres family works on keeping Pioneer Chicken from becoming another failed restaurant chain that we actually miss, you can visit one of the two remaining locations and taste a chicken whose recipe hasn't changed in over sixty years.