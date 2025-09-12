The '80s Chain That Went Bankrupt Before Americans Were Ready For Healthy Fast Food

It's not exactly a struggle anymore to swing through a fast food drive-thru on the way home and find healthy alternatives. There are Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken nuggets and Wendy's apple pecan salad, among other low-carb fast food options that won't ruin your diet, but these options weren't always as readily available as they are today. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, a fast food chain named D'Lites took over the industry with healthy fast food options (which was unheard of at the time), but unfortunately, the bold idea didn't even make it to its 10th anniversary.

Opened in 1978 in Norcross, Georgia, D'Lites was the premier fast food chain for burgers made with extra lean ground beef, low calorie options, salad bars, soup made from fresh ingredients, baked potatoes (which taste better in restaurants than at home), and a whole slew of other health-conscious food options. It was inspired by the workout craze of the era, which had customers showing up in shiny leotards and tube socks, was meant to fill a void in the fast food industry, and became a rather interesting addition to the top food trends for every decade of the last 100 years. As bigger fast food chains hopped on the nutrition bandwagon and some customers lost interest in healthy eating, D'Lites lost its momentum and eventually filed for bankruptcy in 1986.