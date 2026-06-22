Watermelon Cake Is The Refreshing No-Bake Dessert Your Summer BBQ Needs

No summer barbecue is complete without some refreshing fruit on the side. Plenty of fruit platters will feature some amazing summer produce, like berries, peaches, and pineapple. But the true star of the show that's most synonymous with summertime has to be watermelon. It's refreshing, juicy, and sweet, and it can be cut into many fun shapes and sizes for snacking. One of our favorite hacks we've seen with this red sweet fruit? A no-bake watermelon "cake" that requires only a few simple slices and creativity.

This no-bake cake is pretty simple to make. Start by cutting your watermelon in half and trimming the rind off both halves. Cut one half into a rounded base with a flat bottom to resemble a traditional cake base, and then stick some wooden dowels through the middle to help secure subsequent middle and top tiers. Because each tier should be smaller than the last, a full large-sized watermelon should do the trick for a three-tiered cake. It's the most creative way to cut watermelon this summer and makes for an impressive treat at the neighborhood barbecue.

Make sure you've got a flat platter to serve this no-bake dessert, as well as a knife or cake slicer for guests to easily cut their own pieces. And don't toss the leftover pieces of fruit: Instead, consider one of these 25 watermelon recipes for piece summer freshness. The pickled watermelon rinds, watermelon salsa, or refreshing watermelon mojito cocktails with rum are especially crave-worthy.