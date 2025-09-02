No Feta? This Cheese Is The Next Best Choice For Your Watermelon Salad

Step aside, "Watermelon sugar high." (Harry Styles fans, rise up). When warm weather strikes, we're all about "Watermelon salad high." A typical watermelon salad comprises cubed watermelon, red onion, English cucumber, lime juice, and feta cheese crumbles. Bright, refreshing watermelon salad is one of the best ways to maximize seasonal summer produce — but if you're fresh out of feta, don't trip.

Today's tip comes from Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, founder of Culinary Advisors LLC and host of the "Beyond the Plate" podcast. Kaplan recently sat down with Tasting Table for an exclusive interview, during which he cued foodies in to the ultimate feta substitute for whipping up a flavorful watermelon salad. "To me, there really is no true substitute for fresh feta in a watermelon salad," Kaplan prefaces. "The cold, salty feta is such a perfect match for the crisp, refreshing watermelon." But, according to Kaplan, in a pinch, goat cheese is the best fit for the job.

Feta and goat cheese both deliver tones of subtle yet piquant saltiness, as well as similar crumbly textures and moisture contents (50 to 80% for goat cheese and around 55% for feta). But some goat cheese varieties are creamier and tangier, depending on preparation. Like feta, that bolder goat cheese can be crumbled directly on top of the assembled salad, but its distinctive tanginess imparts a slight funk onto the salad's overall tasting profile that feta doesn't deliver. Expect a more pronounced cheese taste from this ingredient swap. Got leftover fromage? We've rounded up 15 delicious uses for goat cheese that aren't salad.