Kate Middleton's Watermelon Salad Adds A Creamy Twist To The Classic Dish

Imagine living in a big castle where a top chef could make you any meal in the world for lunch — what would you request? Many of us would happily ask for something super elaborate, but not Kate Middleton. Apparently, the current Princess of Wales likes to eat a simple watermelon salad with the genius addition of creamy avocado. The salad pairs together sweet and savory flavors as Middleton's recipe also contains onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, and fresh mint, which are then tossed in a tart, lime-based dressing.

Avocado is one of the best ingredients to elevate a watermelon salad because it can boost flavor and bring a strong element of satiety to the recipe. After all, watermelon is delicious, but it's pretty watery. Avocado packs extra protein as well as fiber and fat, making the lunch a more nutritionally complete meal while still keeping it light enough to enjoy in the blistering summer heat.

The recipe for Kate's salad is also incredibly simple to make and it even allows you to easily make upgrades. For example, try using grilled watermelon instead of raw melon or add in some extra ingredients. Olives, for example, could be the perfect addition — they carry the Mediterranean spirit that goes well with the feta, and they're also Kate Middleton approved! She and her daughter Charlotte both love olives and often eat them as a snack.