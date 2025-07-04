10 Ingredients That Will Elevate Your Watermelon Salad

After a long winter (check out recipes for the cold weather) and a spring that doesn't seem to come fast enough, it's finally summer: the season of the watermelon. We wait all year for that huge, juicy fruit that takes up half the fridge and seems to taste even sweeter during warmer temperatures. And although we love watermelon all on its own, it tastes even better when you turn it into a juicy, refreshing salad. Combining it with other, more flavorful ingredients lets it be what it is — the water-filled, refreshing fruit we all know and love — while the other additions to the salad do the heavy lifting on the flavor front.

But what are the ingredients you should add to watermelon salad to complement that sweet freshness? We've compiled a list of a few of our favorites here. Some offer the salad crunch; others provide a saltiness that creates a richer flavor profile, and the rest are simply there to add spice and complexity. One thing is for sure, though: Once you start experimenting with all of these tasty watermelon salad ingredients, you may not want to settle for another simple slice all summer long.