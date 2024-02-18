Frost Watermelon With A Layer Of Meringue For A Fun And Unconventional Dessert
Who says desserts have to be predictable? There's a fun new idea in town, and it's about to blow your mind. Forget the traditional watermelon wedge — we're taking this juicy summer staple to a new level by adding a fluffy, crispy meringue layer and calling it cake. This unconventional dessert combines watermelon's natural sweetness with meringue's sweet airy lightness, resulting in a delightful eating experience. The combination might sound strange initially, but trust us, it tastes like magic. The contrasting textures and temperatures create a symphony of sensations — the cool, juicy watermelon provides a refreshing base, while the light meringue adds sweetness and crunch. Think of it as a summery, deconstructed pavlova with a twist.
Ready to get started? First, cut the rind off a seedless watermelon, halve it, place the fruit onto a baking sheet, and store it in the refrigerator. While the watermelon cools, prepare the meringue. Once the meringue is ready, work quickly: Take the watermelon out of the fridge, and spread a generous layer of meringue over the entire surface. We highly recommend using a cake stand to make the process easier. Next, carefully toast the meringue using a kitchen torch until golden brown and lightly caramelized. Be careful not to over-torch, as the sugar can burn quickly. Once the meringue is lightly toasted, your frosted watermelon is ready to serve — plan on serving immediately to enjoy the contrast of textures and flavors.
A refreshing twist on dessert
Now, it's time to get creative with your flavors. You could add a splash of vanilla extract to the meringue or sprinkle chocolate shavings, toasted coconut, berries, or chopped nuts on top for an extra layer of texture and taste. Want a vegan option? Use aquafaba instead of egg whites for a meringue-like topping. Not got a kitchen torch? No problem. Pop the meringue under the oven broiler for a few minutes, watching closely to avoid burning.
But beyond the fun factor, this dessert has practical advantages. When properly torched, meringue creates a protective barrier on the surface of the watermelon, slowing down its natural oxidation and keeping it fresh for longer. This means you can prepare it in advance for parties or gatherings if you need to, ensuring everyone gets a perfect slice.
So, ditch the ordinary and embrace the unexpected. Frosted watermelon is a dessert that's fun to make and eat, and will be a talking point among your family or guests. You might surprise yourself with your new favorite summer treat. This unusual dessert is perfect for summer gatherings, backyard barbecues, or any occasion where you want to delight your guests.