Frost Watermelon With A Layer Of Meringue For A Fun And Unconventional Dessert

Who says desserts have to be predictable? There's a fun new idea in town, and it's about to blow your mind. Forget the traditional watermelon wedge — we're taking this juicy summer staple to a new level by adding a fluffy, crispy meringue layer and calling it cake. This unconventional dessert combines watermelon's natural sweetness with meringue's sweet airy lightness, resulting in a delightful eating experience. The combination might sound strange initially, but trust us, it tastes like magic. The contrasting textures and temperatures create a symphony of sensations — the cool, juicy watermelon provides a refreshing base, while the light meringue adds sweetness and crunch. Think of it as a summery, deconstructed pavlova with a twist.

Ready to get started? First, cut the rind off a seedless watermelon, halve it, place the fruit onto a baking sheet, and store it in the refrigerator. While the watermelon cools, prepare the meringue. Once the meringue is ready, work quickly: Take the watermelon out of the fridge, and spread a generous layer of meringue over the entire surface. We highly recommend using a cake stand to make the process easier. Next, carefully toast the meringue using a kitchen torch until golden brown and lightly caramelized. Be careful not to over-torch, as the sugar can burn quickly. Once the meringue is lightly toasted, your frosted watermelon is ready to serve — plan on serving immediately to enjoy the contrast of textures and flavors.