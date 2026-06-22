This Decadent Dessert Beer Lets You Have Your Cake And Sip It Too

The world of beer is a lot more vast and complex than most might think. There are many types of beer out there that go beyond your average commercial lager, in a range of styles and flavors from fruity sours to aromatic IPAs and rich dark ales with a hint of sweetness. But there's a style that might have eluded more casual beer drinkers: dessert beers. And in this unique realm, Norway-based Amundsen Brewery produces a wide-ranging line of dessert beers that are among the very best beers to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Amundsen's sweet suds include multiple cake, cookie, donut, ice cream, and other dessert flavors, designed to pair with your favorite sweets or to enjoy as a boozy replacement. And when we say boozy, we mean it — these monster beers are not for the faint of heart, ranging from 10% to 11.5% ABV. Their rich and creamy texture comes from lactose, a dairy sugar that also contributes to the sweetness of the beer, and like other sugars, it impacts the ABV levels of your beer.

The line of dessert beers includes flavors such as triple berry pavlova, mocha ice cream fudge cake, toffee peppermint cookie, mango-chocolate creamsicle, and unicorn sprinkle strawberry doughnut. There are also three low-alcohol options available — peanut butter caramel brownie, caramel choc chip cookie, and chocolate cinnamon s'mores — with an ABV of 0.5%. And yes, all of these are beer flavors!